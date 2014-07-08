Not Fair: 10 makeup tips for getting skin like Lupita

4 / 11

Even out skin tone: The best foundations for radiant skin

The best foundation for targeted coverage

“There’s a lovely array of products that cater to dark skin now,” says Ruby. “The new Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick , £29 is excellent. Just dot it onto the areas that need it most. It gives you a bit of cover and control and when used sparingly, allows the skin to show through for a gorgeous effect.”

The best liquid foundations

“Bobbi Brown, MAC, Lancôme and Laura Mercier have an array of lovely bases. On the cheaper side of the scale, Sleek do too.

“ Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF15, £28 has 20 shades in total and is best for those who have medium toned to medium deep skin tones.”

The best foundations for oily skin

“ Benefit Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow! , £26.50 in Amber, Hazelnut and Nutmeg is great because it’s light, oil-free and gives nice cover too.”

The best alternative to foundation

“If you’re lucky enough to have a great complexion, Guerlain Terracotta Joli Teint in Ebony and Fonce , £34.50 is great – the texture is wonderful.”

My top foundation

I’m also a big fan of Smashbox Liquid Halo , £28 for dry to normal skin types. Its creamy yet light texture virtually melts into skin for a subtly illuminated and smooth finish that evens skin tone and disguises blemishes seamlessly.