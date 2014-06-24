Not Fair: 5 amazing festival and bridal henna ideas
5 HENNA AND MEHNDI DESIGNS EVERYONE NEEDS TO TRY
Whether you’re heading to a festival or preparing for your wedding day, check out these 5 amazing henna and mehndi designs from the world’s fastest henna artist for some great inspiration. Click through our gallery to see temporary body art at its most beautiful.
Bridal Henna Idea - for fashionable brides
Perfect For
The fashion-forward bride.
The Look
“East meets west,” says Pavan.
How It’s Done
“With gems and henna.”
Extra Tip
Ideal for making your own, channel your inner artist and don’t be afraid to experiment.
Festival Henna Idea - for the playful
Perfect For
Those who like a vibrant pop of colour.
The Look
“Green glitter with pigment paint,” says Pavan.
How It’s Done
“With coloured paints and henna.”
Extra Tip
Keep makeup simple to complement this statement look.
Bridal henna idea - for contemporary brides
Perfect For
The modern bride.
The Look
“Pearl paint with a contemporary look,” says Pavan.
How It’s Done
“With our pearl paints that last for the day.”
Extra Tip
“Add diamantes!” recommends Pavan. “It makes the design pop and the look more bespoke.”
Festival henna idea - for fancy dress
Perfect For
“Those attending festival events or fancy dress,” says Pavan.
The Look
“Henna paints on the face to provide a masquerade look.”
How It's Done
“Appling the henna art around the eyes.”
Extra Tip
Match with a matte smokey eye for extra wow factor. Avoid eyeshadows that are too iridescent to ensure you don’t draw attention away from the stunning artwork.
Bridal henna idea - for classic brides
Perfect For
The traditional bride.
The Look
Classic.
How It’s Done
Using a dark brown colour henna with diamante accents.
Extra Tip
“Do 2 days before the wedding for the henna to reach its peak colour,” recommends Pavan.
