Not Fair: Anita Bhagwandas’ beauty essentials

If you were to ask me whose bathroom shelves and makeup bag I’d most like to have a good ol’ rummage through, Anita Bhagwandas’ name would without a doubt be at the top of that list. Having written for the biggest publications in the country, her award-winning features have inspired and informed a legion of keen beauty enthusiasts (myself included), with her work highlighting the need for both magazines and brands alike to stand up and be accountable when it comes to supporting a more inclusive representation of beauty. An area of the industry that’s undergone noticeable development over the last decade, she’s proven to be a respected voice on the subject and strongly believes more needs to be done to ensure complete fairness across the board. “It’s improved loads – but still not enough,” she tells me. “It needs to be completely equal – end of. Anything else, by which I mean offering darker shades at a ‘later date’ or ignoring them entirely in 2016, is offensive and entirely racist in my eyes.” What are the areas of improvement she’d most like to see? “Every brand doing foundation shades for all skin tones – and not using that tired old ‘nobody buys them’ excuse,” she says. “They’ll buy them IF YOU MAKE THE SHADES. I’d like to see people of all colours calling out brands for not doing darker and super pale foundation shades – it’s not just up to a few of us. We should all be calling these things out.” Renowned as both an editorial and brand expert, her knowledge of the industry and its latest innovations is hard to beat. The most important thing she’s learned about beauty during her career? “It’s an expression of what’s on the inside, on the outside. Life’s too darn short to be afraid to experiment and enjoy beauty – especially makeup.” Hear, hear. I caught up with Anita to find out more about the ins and outs of her beauty regime and the products she swears by (*orders everything*). Skin

I’m not done yet – and it’s slowly dawning on me how batshit I’m going to look to everyone out there with the amount of skincare I use. Evening products now and I rotate these four products each night with a day rest at the end; Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream , £110, Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil , £105, NeoStrata Skin Active Retinol , £54.95, and Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream , £72, which my skin gobbles up. Then I fall asleep ON my actual face and wake up with pillow creases all over my forehead. Every. Damn. Morning. FML.

Lips are my thing. I either go nude-ish (with & Other Stories Choux Pearl Lip Balm , £7), but generally wear dark vampy shades or blood reds from Jeffree Star, Kat Von D, Lime Crime and Lasplash. I only really do matte lipstick – anything else will end up all over my face because I’m not well behaved enough to keep checking and reapplying. Finally (are you still awake??) I use Spectrum brushes and a Cailyn O brush to do my foundation. DONE.