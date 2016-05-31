Not Fair: Are darker foundation shades harder and more costly to make?

Is it more difficult and more expensive to make foundations for darker skin tones? That is the million dollar question. Because when I rack my brain to try and find a reason why some brands still don’t cater for them, that is the only explanation that I can come up with that may go some way towards explaining it. So, to find out and to help provide me with a better understanding about what goes into making a foundation, I journeyed up to Boots HQ in Nottingham to meet with No7 Colour Scientist, Dr Jo Watson. The mastermind behind the brand’s Match Made Service and portable match finding device - the first of the UK’s kind - Jo has played a pivotal role in bringing a more inclusive range of foundation shades to the high street. A project which brought together an extensive level of research and development, I was soon to find out that the first steps for foundation range revision don’t in fact, start in the lab. Is there the demand? In order to offer a foundation range that reflects the needs of the population, the groundwork begins with gathering data to measure demand. No7 embarked on its Match Made Service project in 2008, with its primary objective being to make its foundations more skin true by obtaining a more accurate evaluation of the variety of skin tones that it needed to cater for. “We went out and measured the skin tone of over 2000 women in the UK across a range of different skin tones,” says Jo. “We then took that colour data, clustered people with similar skin tones together and used it to see which foundation shades we’d need to match the skin tones for the people in each cluster. That left us with 50 foundation shades that we wanted to test. We knew we couldn’t launch with 50 shades as commercially there would not be enough room, so what we needed to do instead was find the optimum shades to make sure there was something for everyone’s skin tone across the UK.” MORE GLOSS: Laura Mercier’s 10 makeup dos and don’ts for darker skin tones With so many in the initial selection, how were they able to whittle it down so it was both commercially viable and reflective of consumer needs? “We called back 700 women who took part in the first study and assigned them the closest foundation shade to their skin tone using their colour measurement,” explains Jo. “At the same time, we also got them to self-select a shade themselves and see whether they preferred the ‘computer-generated’ shade or their self-selected shade instead. On the whole, everybody preferred their computer match to the one they had self-selected which made for a really positive outcome to the trial.” An interesting way to test the human element side of shade selection, the data provided a useful point of comparison for testing the accuracy of a computer-based helping hand.

“Taking the feedback we received on board, we then did some more statistical analysis to find out the number of shades we’d need to cover the majority of the population that we’d measured. That’s how we ended up at 17 shades in the UK because we found that the extra shades would only cover a small proportion of the population - about half a per cent - and so from a commercial point of view, you have to make a decision. Some batches may have been really tiny and it was those sorts of implications we had to think about too.” Looking at the wide shade ranges within the No7 portfolio, it’s clear to see that the data reflected a definite demand for darker foundation shades on UK beauty shelves. So, could greater production costs be to blame instead when it comes to other brands' less inclusive lines? Under the guidance of Jo, I mixed up my very own batch of my Match Made shade to find out. Is it in fact, harder to make darker foundations? In a nutshell, no. My time in the lab making my own foundation match ‘Mocha’ revealed that all foundations are made using the same 4 pigments - red, black, yellow and white. Are there any additional differences though that require extra efforts? “From a colour matching point of view, no,” says Jo. “However, what you might want to do from a base point of view is to try and eliminate certain ingredients that leave an ‘ashiness’ to the skin,” she explains.