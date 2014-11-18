Not Fair: Top blushers for dark and olive skin tones
A blusher that’s pigmented enough for darker skin tones can be extremely tricky to find. Too light and you might as well be caressing your cheek with a naked makeup brush, too heavy and it can look muddy and splodgy. However, get it right and it can act as the perfect pick-me-up for dull skin in need of a boost.
“Blush on a dark tone lifts and brightens the face giving a youthful glow,” says makeup artist and Get The Gloss Expert Ruby Hammer and I have to say amidst some rather long days and temperamental sleep patterns, my blush is fast becoming the makeup essential that I feel I can’t do without. It adds an extra dimension to my skin by enhancing its undertones and bringing it out of its early morning slumber. Click through the gallery to see which blushes you should try out to help warm up your complexion if you have an olive, medium deep or dark skin tone.
Olive skin: Guerlain Rose Aux Joues Duo, £33.50
“Peachy shades are best for olive skin so that they lift the skin without overwhelming it,” recommends Ruby. “Guerlain Rose Aux Joues Blusher in 01 Peach Boy is one of the best examples. It comes with both a matte and highlight shade which can be layered over the top.”
Olive skin: Giorgio Armani Cheek Fabric Blush in Ecstasy, £34
This complexion booster blusher from Giorgio Armani is great for adding a touch of sunkissed colour to cheeks in need of a subtle dose of vitamin D. Perfect for creating a healthy glow that packs a pigmented punch, it also boasts an understated iridescence to add a sophisticated shimmer too.
Olive skin: Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow Duo in Tansoleil/Bettina, £19
A double whammy for both lips and cheeks, this makeup multitasker provides a great on-the-go option offering two different shades to mix ‘n’ match with. A cream blush that melts into skin and blends like a dream, it also gives skin a soft dewiness to act as the ideal choice for dry skin types.
Olive skin: Bourjois Cream Blush in Sweet Cherry, £7.99
Great pigment payoff for a lower price point, this cream blush from Bourjois makes for a quality high street alternative for a quick and easy bolster of warm colour.
Expert Tip: “For cream blushers, apply straight on to un-powdered skin using either your fingers or a synthetic brush and really blend out the edges for a more natural look,” recommends Ruby.
Dark skin: Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Chocolate Cherry, £19 and YSL Kiss And Blush in Prune Impertinente, £27
“I use plum or burgundy shades with a bit of intensity on dark Asian skin and Afro Caribbean skin tones,” says Ruby. “You need the oomph to match the natural pigment of the face to avoid it looking dull and flat. My two favourite colours are Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Chocolate Cherry , £19 and YSL Kiss And Blush in 11 Prune Impertinente , £27.”
“Bear in mind that you can wear any rich intense shades lightly applied, but just steer away from chalky tones,” she advises.
Dark skin: MAC Powder Blush in Fever, £18
This rich burgundy has the perfect balance of depth and buildable texture that I love to transition from day to night seamlessly.
Expert Tip: “When it comes to powder you need to make sure that you have prepared the surface beforehand so that the blush blends well,” advises Ruby. “If you apply it straight onto the skin, it has a tendency to go streaky. Also make sure that you use an appropriate blusher brush not a bronzer or face brush,” she adds.
Dark skin: Fashion Fair Beauty Blush in Pearly Paprika, £16
This mineral-enriched blusher offers a great choice for those with deep medium to dark skin tones thanks to its natural colour and soft powdery texture. Just a modest application is needed to help feign a youthful, after-workout flush, to act as an ideal substitute for a post-gym glow.
Dark skin: Illamasqua Powder Blush in Thrust, £21.50
A deep magenta pink that is a great go-to if you’re looking to make a statement, this blush boasts drama, intense colour, a soft, easy to blend texture and buttery finish.
Expert Tip: Want to enhance you bone structure? Just employ some clever makeup tips. “For those who love contouring, remember you still always need a blush to pull the look together,” says Ruby. “If you apply blush to the apples of the cheeks, it is great for someone who already has high cheekbones for a more youthful look - it also helps to stop you looking gaunt. For someone who would like to feign cheekbones, apply higher in an upward angle to give the illusion of chiselled features.”
Dark skin: EX1 Blusher in Love Story, £9.50
This matte burgundy blusher is a great choice for darker skin tones with warmer undertones that are perhaps more oily in texture.
Expert Tip: “A warning to all with blusher, you just want a flush of health rather than really obvious colour,” advises Ruby. Look at it as a marathon not a sprint and start off with light strokes, building up the intensity as you go along.
Dark skin: Sleek Blush By 3 in Pink Sprint, £9.99
A great combination of burgundy, plum and a daring party pink to use alone or combined, this trio of complementary shades makes for a great night time pick for dark skin tones. Compact, versatile and pretty cheap ‘n’ chic too, it provides a pretty palette of colours to choose from to help feed your experimental streak in your quest to find the perfect blusher shade.
Dark skin: NARS Blush in Taj Mahal, £22.50
A bit of a wild card, this is the blush that acted as the pleasant surprise a few years ago following a recommendation from a friend, that fast became my daily vice. Bright and bold to look at, its buildable texture allows you to test your limits with ease, offering the most eye-catching and warming touches to medium deep skin tones with golden undertones that proves pretty addictive. 3 years’ on and I’m still hooked.
