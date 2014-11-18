Not Fair: Top blushers for dark and olive skin tones

1 / 12

Not Fair: Blush tip-offs for dark and olive skin tones

A blusher that’s pigmented enough for darker skin tones can be extremely tricky to find. Too light and you might as well be caressing your cheek with a naked makeup brush, too heavy and it can look muddy and splodgy. However, get it right and it can act as the perfect pick-me-up for dull skin in need of a boost.

“Blush on a dark tone lifts and brightens the face giving a youthful glow,” says makeup artist and Get The Gloss Expert Ruby Hammer and I have to say amidst some rather long days and temperamental sleep patterns, my blush is fast becoming the makeup essential that I feel I can’t do without. It adds an extra dimension to my skin by enhancing its undertones and bringing it out of its early morning slumber. Click through the gallery to see which blushes you should try out to help warm up your complexion if you have an olive, medium deep or dark skin tone.