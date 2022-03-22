Not Fair: Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF 15 and Shade Match Maker

In my Not Fair column last month, I was able to find myself a new winter wardrobe of foundations to suit any skin tone and the worst of bad skin days. I didn’t think it could get much better. However this month, a new launch from Elizabeth Arden is looking to add a touch of futuristic gadgetry to the quest of finding the perfect match in the New Year.

I love a good matchmaking show whether it’s re-runs of Blind Date, a Saturday night in with Take Me Out or even, ahem, Flavor of Love on a lazy Sunday afternoon. However early next year, I’ll need to make room for a new matchmaker in my life, thanks to the brand’s new Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF 15 range, £28 and the introduction of an exciting complimentary Shade Match Maker service too (the first premium brand to do so). While No7 also introduced a similar Match Made Service last year, this launch is particularly exciting as it looks to include a broader spectrum of shades (an impressive 20 in total, their largest yet) and innovative tone-tracking technology that I can certainly vouch for.

At the launch, the matchmaking process just took a few seconds as three readings were taken at different points on my face to measure its colour, and recommend the best shade for my complexion. I was matched with Warm Cappuccino, a chocolate coloured smooth, city slicker that was hard working and brightened up both my day and my complexion.

It had good staying power and a range of virtues that will be good for me in the long and short-term. With talents including soft-focus mineral crystals to blur imperfections and to cover up my flaws (those pesky pores and fiddly fine lines), hydro-pigment technology to make it a natural skin fit and caring vitamins C and E and antioxidants too, I was impressed by its range of qualities for helping protect my skin from both outside assaults and skin stressors too, i.e. UVA rays and the harsh hydration-sapping winter elements. Built on a ‘make-up that does more’ premise, this prospective partner certainly delivered and I’ve been glowing ever since our first encounter.

So Cilla, Paddy, Flavor Flav, you may have competition. There’s a new matchmaker in town and its proving to be quite the success story.