Not Fair: Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF 15 and Shade Match Maker

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 December 2013
get-the-gloss-elizabeth-arden-foundation-matchmaker

There's a new matchmaker in town: but instead of finding you a date, it gives you the perfect foundation writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

In my Not Fair column last month, I was able to find myself a new winter wardrobe of foundations  to suit any skin tone and the worst of bad skin days. I didn’t think it could get much better. However this month, a new launch from Elizabeth Arden is looking to add a touch of futuristic gadgetry to the quest of finding the perfect match in the New Year.

I love a good matchmaking show whether it’s re-runs of Blind Date, a Saturday night in with Take Me Out or even, ahem, Flavor of Love on a lazy Sunday afternoon. However early next year, I’ll need to make room for a new matchmaker in my life, thanks to the brand’s new Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF 15 range, £28 and the introduction of an exciting complimentary Shade Match Maker service too (the first premium brand to do so). While No7 also introduced a similar Match Made Service last year, this launch is particularly exciting as it looks to include a broader spectrum of shades (an impressive 20 in total, their largest yet) and innovative tone-tracking technology that I can certainly vouch for.

MORE GLOSS: Our favourite date make-up product picks

At the launch, the matchmaking process just took a few seconds as three readings were taken at different points on my face to measure its colour, and recommend the best shade for my complexion. I was matched with Warm Cappuccino, a chocolate coloured smooth, city slicker that was hard working and brightened up both my day and my complexion.

MORE GLOSS: Rosie Green’s top five at-home beauty gadgets

It had good staying power and a range of virtues that will be good for me in the long and short-term. With talents including soft-focus mineral crystals to blur imperfections and to cover up my flaws (those pesky pores and fiddly fine lines), hydro-pigment technology to make it a natural skin fit and caring vitamins C and E and antioxidants too, I was impressed by its range of qualities for helping protect my skin from both outside assaults and skin stressors too, i.e. UVA rays and the harsh hydration-sapping winter elements. Built on a ‘make-up that does more’ premise, this prospective partner certainly delivered and I’ve been glowing ever since our first encounter.

So Cilla, Paddy, Flavor Flav, you may have competition. There’s a new matchmaker in town and its proving to be quite the success story.

The Foundation Shade Match Maker will be available at Elizabeth Arden counters nationwide from February 2014 for all of the brand’s foundation ranges.

New Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup SPF 15 will be available exclusively at Debenhams from the 18th of January and at Elizabeth Arden counters nationwide from the 19th of February.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More