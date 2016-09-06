Not Fair: foundations - can you now create your perfect shade at home?

Whether it’s limited shade ranges or skin tone fluctuations throughout the year, finding a foundation that fits every complexion and season can often cost more money and energy than it really should. And, it’s a concern that spans the colour spectrum. According to Mintel’s Colour Cosmetics UK 2016 report , “Of women who have used a branded makeup product in the last 12 months, 32% say that one of their biggest makeup frustrations is when the colour doesn't match their skin tone, rising to 43% of women aged 16-24.”

While a wardrobe of different foundations would be just peachy, bank balances are simply not in the mood to entertain our base control fantasies because frankly, having a foundation that fits every tonal variation would bankrupt most. However, this is a problem that the new Autograph Custom Colour range from M&S is looking to rectify. At £12 a pop, they provide a much more affordable alternative to shelling out on a whole new foundation, so I put it to the test to see if it could give me a greater choice of pigment for my pennies.

What are Custom Colours?

Four coloured tints designed to be added to any liquid foundation and transform it into your perfect shade. Choose between Light (to lighten it), Dark (to darken it), Green (to reduce redness) and Purple (to reduce sallowness and increase brightness).

How do they work?

Simply add a small amount to your base of choice and mix in thoroughly before applying to skin. More can be added until the desired colour is achieved.

Do they really work?

To put them to the ultimate test, I applied each Custom Colour onto two foundations - one that was too light for me and one that was too dark in order to showcase their full effects.

On a lighter foundation

The effects on a lighter foundation were impressive - especially when using the Dark Custom Colour option. In order to obtain my go-to shade, three small drops were needed and it left the consistency and texture of the original foundation formulation pretty much unaffected. Applying one drop of the other Custom Colours to the rest of the foundation swatches also proved successful, with Light and the colour correcting-esque Green and Purple adding subtle variations to the original shade to help with both more targeted and wider coverage of areas of redness or sallowness too.