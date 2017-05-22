Not Fair: how to master the art of long-lasting henna

If you thought henna was just for weddings or festivals, think again. It now could replace your monthly mani. Quick, surprisingly inexpensive and stunning to look at, the art form is fast becoming more accessible than ever. And the woman at the helm of the henna wave? Pavan, the Guinness World Record Holder for being the fastest in her trade and who with Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, is bringing her body of work to the masses. “It’s all about changing people’s perceptions that henna is; 1) bad for the skin and 2) that it takes a long time to do,” says Pavan. “We’re hoping to change that whole stereotype and let people know that you can do it at any time, wedding or otherwise. It can be as simple as getting your nails done.” So what’s the secret to professional-looking, long-lasting henna? I asked Pavan for her ultimate henna design dos and don’ts. 1. Do choose the right type When it comes to henna, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. Choosing the right kind to suit both skin type and occasion could make the difference between it lasting a matter days or a matter of hours. “There’s a range of different types,” explains Pavan. “One of the types we use is the original - a dark chocolate one which is completely safe on the skin and lasts for 10-14 days. It’s organic and has only clove and eucalyptus oil and water in it. Traditional smelling mehndi can be strong, so we’ve deliberately added oils for an aromatherapy feel and to also enhance the colour." For a deeper, darker look, Pavan recommends choosing Jagua henna: "Using sustainable ink from Jagua fruit grown in the Amazonian Rainforest by local farmers, this premium product contains no added chemicals," she says. "After it dries, it will then peel off and initially leave skin with a faint print. Over the next 24 hours, this will continue to develop into a beautiful jet black design that looks like a real tattoo."

2. Do the right prep work To give your henna extra staying power, keep obstacles between product and skin to a minimum. “If you’re getting real henna done, make sure you’ve got no creams or oils on the skin and ensure you’ve waxed, had a pedicure and/or had a tan beforehand,” recommends Pavan. “Keep the skin bare so there’s no barrier preventing the henna reacting with the skin.” MORE GLOSS: Not Fair - a spray tan for dark skin, brilliant or bonkers? 3. Don’t take it off too quickly For a darker finish, greater pigment favours the patient. “Leave the henna on the skin for at least an hour. It’ll crumble by itself,” says Pavan. “Also make sure it doesn’t come into contact with water for at least 5-6 hours. For added intensity, some leave it for up to 24 hours. “It’ll turn an orange colour at first which will then deepen over 48 hours because of the skin’s temperature. I often recommend to brides to have their henna done 48 hours before their wedding day because of this.” If you have cold hands (warm heart) like I do, dry heat is your henna’s best friend. “The warmer you are, the darker it gets. If you have cold hands, put them on a heater or on a source of dry heat,” says Pavan. “You could use a hairdryer, but I’d advise against it as you’re aiming for it to stay on the skin for as long as possible and not to crumble too quickly.” 4. Don’t apply it to broken skin Can henna hurt? If you have unbroken skin, then no. “With henna paste, some girls get a tingling sensation, but it’s just the henna attracting heat to the skin - a Vicks-like effect,” says Pavan. “Avoid applying henna on broken skin or on cuts as it’ll sting though,” she warns. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways to modify the practice to suit different skin types. “If you have eczema, it could be applied on the palms, but what we’d do in that case is just use an eyeliner instead to extend the pattern onto the wrists,” explains Pavan. “We’ve used this technique on cancer patients too when creating henna crowns for their heads.” She adds, “If you have super sensitive skin and are concerned about the use of oils, an oil-free henna won’t be a better alternative as henna itself is potent even without the oils. I’d recommend using our temporary tattoos in that case. If you are worried though, opt for a patch test.” 5. Don’t apply oily or creamy products... ...on transferable henna tattoos to ensure your temp survives the test of time. “Avoid any oily or creamy products while it’s on the skin and while they should hold in the shower, you don’t want to scrub them too hard. Lather the soap rather than scrub,” says Pavan. “If you do want it to come off quicker though, apply baby oil.” MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones 6. Do apply sugar and lemon... ...to give your body art greater staying power. Lightly dabbing a simple mixture of sugar and lemon can help both intensify and bolster the longevity of your henna. “The citrus of the lemon makes it darker and the sugar makes the henna paste stick for longer,” explains Pavan. “However, the reason I don’t encourage this normally is because people often get the consistencies wrong. What you want is a syrup-like consistency, without too much lemon in it.”