Not Fair: Neelam Gill on modelling and breaking beauty's barriers

When it comes to models making their mark in the fashion and beauty industries, Neelam Gill is the name firmly on the radars of both the world's biggest runways and biggest brands. At just 20-years-old, Neelam has accumulated an incredible list of firsts: the first Indian ‘face’ of Burberry in SS14, the first Indian model to front a Topshop campaign in SS15 and now, blinkbrowbar’s first official UK Brand Ambassador. Having also worked with a roster of the world’s best photographers including Rankin and Mario Testino and walked for Kanye West’s AW15 collaboration with Adidas in Paris, suffice to say, the Coventry native is transforming the face of beauty and modelling one campaign and fashion show at a time. I caught up with the model of the moment to talk all things beauty , to gain an insight into her fitness and training regimes and to ask her for her thoughts on whether there is enough diversity in the modelling industry. AM: Could you tell us about how you broke into the modelling industry? NG: I got scouted when I was 14 by various agencies, but I didn't think anything of it because I never thought I had the potential to be a model when I was younger! I thought it was a scam! Then as it continued to happen, I went into Models 1 for a walk in and got signed on the spot. I didn't start modelling until I was 18 though, as education was my first priority. AM: How did it feel to become the first Indian ‘face’ of Burberry? NG: To this day it still feels surreal. When I look back on what I've accomplished so far I'm proud of myself, but it drives me to do more and break down even more boundaries in the industry.

AM: If you hadn’t become a model, what profession would you have liked to have pursued and why? NG: I would have studied Psychology at university and then got a job in that profession. I've always been interested in how the mind works and figuring out the reasoning behind people's actions and I also loved the scientific element too. In school I was very very focused and it's always been my dream to get a First at university, so I might start studying part-time in a few years - just because I miss learning - but for now I'm too busy with work! MORE GLOSS: How 6 successful women start their days right AM: If we were to take a peek inside your makeup bag, what 3 products would we always find? NG: Blinkbrowbar Eyebrow Gel , £17, Charlotte Tilbury Beach Sticks , £30, and Bobbi Brown foundation!

AM: Could you give us an insight into your beauty regime? NG: I cleanse my face day and night with Dermalogica UltraCalming Cleanser , £27.20, and then apply an SPF50 followed by blinkbrowbar Rose Day Cream , £34. If I am shooting, I will follow by applying some Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream , £26, on my lips.

To me, good skin is the best foundation, so I try my best to sleep well, have regular facials, drink lots of water and always remove my makeup before I go to bed. MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones AM: How did your partnership with blinkbrowbar come about? NG: Brows are a big part of my ‘look’ and I always make sure they are groomed because I'm shooting nearly every day with work - plus when they're fuller I don't feel the need to fill them in, I just use a bit of brow gel. I was 14 years old when my mum took me to a salon at home in Coventry for my first brow thread and I always saw the same therapist, because she knows my brows and I would trust her to keep them intact! Then, when I moved to London I started getting them done at Blink and I haven't gone to anyone else since! This partnership means a lot to me because I wouldn't just attach my name to something. This happened organically and a lot of my supporters know I'm obsessed with brows, so it made sense. MORE GLOSS: How to shape your perfect eyebrows AM: What are your favourite ways to stay fit and healthy, especially in advance of Fashion Week season? NG: If I have a few days’ notice before a shoot or a show, I try to be as healthy as possible and squeeze in a couple of workouts – that makes me feel confident. I always try to have a good night’s sleep and listen to music on the morning of the shoot or show to psyche myself up. Otherwise it all depends on where I am, but I aim to work out three times a week. If I am in London, I will train once a week with Tegan Haining at Bodyism (at the Bulgari Hotel). I also do a Pilates class a week at Ten Pilates and do a gym session on my own using lots of ankle weights and resistance bands to keep my muscles long and lean. When I am in New York, I love to go to SLT for a workout session. I just try and make working out as fun as possible because I find if I'm working out alone a lot, I never know what to do, so I try and mix it up!