10 of the best concealers for olive and dark skin tones
The best concealers for olive and dark skin tones
From the best foundation to the best BB Cream and the best contouring makeup , finding shade ranges extensive enough to cover all bases for olive and dark skin tones can be a tricky business. Particularly when you're searching for a concealer. To help, I’ve blended and daubed and covered up every blemish on my face to provide a collection of concealers primed for as much of the spectrum as possible and ready to tackle any skin concern. I’ve got the makeup stains to prove it.
I've now found my perfect match - hopefully the following will help you find yours too and brands will continue to expand their shade offerings to cover every tone and undertone for a greater level of choice.
MAC Pro Conceal and Correct Palette, £30
The secret to even skin tone lies in the power of colour correction according to MAC Director of Makeup Artistry, Terry Barber - an authority in the field. The best colours to use may not be the most obvious. Speaking about a store opening in the Middle East he recalls, “To even the skin tone around the eyes and mouth, we used to mix Morange Lipstick (£16.50) with concealer to brighten.” Fellow Director Gordon Espinet adds, “You need to colour correct before you cover. Concealer alone just turns darkness into greyness.”
This fantastic MAC concealer palette provides all the tools you need to do just that. Complete with four Studio Finish Concealers and Rich Yellow and Burnt Coral Corrector shades, apply alone or mix and match to create your own bespoke colour.
NARS Creamy Concealer, £24
Luxurious in texture, leaving a luminous veil of colour wherever you apply it, I can always rely on the hydrating properties of this great concealer to softly and delicately hide any stress-induced spots or sallowness. With a formula that doesn’t sink into fine lines or leave skin looking cakey, if you have combination or dry skin in particular, this may well be your perfect match.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, £27.50
Full coverage and long-lasting, this densely formulated concealer provides a roster of camo benefits for your cash. Effective against shadows, blemishes, light scarring and redness, its two shade compact provides an extra level of versatility by giving you the option to customise its colours. No wonder it’s reached cult status.
Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher Conceal and Treat Stick, £25
One of the best skin-illuminating pens I've tried, this pick's deliciously creamy texture blends like a dream. Refreshingly non-drying thanks to a bevy of hydrating skin goodies and with 10 glowy shades to choose from, each provides the perfect way to wake up tired-looking complexions and make skin look its best (when it's feeling anything but). I personally like popping it on top of an opaque concealer to instantly brighten up my under eyes.
Buy online.
Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer, £31.99
No matter how bad a night’s sleep I’ve had , I can always count on this concealer to disguise my dark circles. High coverage, with only a small amount needed to neutralise the signs of fatigue, I wonder what I ever did without it.
Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit, £26
If your skin has a tendency to turn shiny quickly, the clever setting powder that comes with this compact holds the key for instantly stopping it in its tracks. Ideal for targeted top-ups and dark circles in particular, apply the concealer first and then finish with the powder to set for a long-lasting finish.
Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer, £39
Good skin in a pot, this adaptable skin perfector's list of possibilities is endless. Used as a concealer, foundation or mixed in with your favourite day cream to create a tinted moisturiser , it adds a dewiness and warmth to skin no matter the level of coverage you’re after. Easy to blend with a moisturising formula containing honey and jojoba oil, sure it looks small, but the results are mighty.
Stila Aqua Glow Serum Concealer, £19
With a silky serum texture that looks natural and blends really well, the buildable coverage that this concealer provides works brilliantly for re-energising the under eye areas and anywhere else you choose to apply it. Hydrating and lightweight, it’s the type of product that makes you a bit upset when it's running dry (I know I was) - a sign of a good product.
Hourglass Hidden Corrective Concealer, £31
Providing medium to full coverage, this hydrating and long-wearing concealer is particularly good at tackling uneven skin tone, blemishes and redness for light to mid-brown complexions. Seamless in finish and smooth in application, it also contains protective antioxidant vitamin E in its creamy formula to cover and care for skin at the same time.
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer, £24
For days when my everyday cover ups aren’t quite up to the task of disguising the evidence of a late night, this concealer is a go-to of mine. High coverage with a rich texture that makes light work of dark circles and a small vein I have underneath my eye, I'd recommend setting it with powder in the morning to help extend its eye-opening effects until you're back in bed at night. Read my full review here .
