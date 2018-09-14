Not Fair

The best body foundations and concealers for olive and dark skin tones

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 September 2018
Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

1 / 6

The best body foundations and concealers for darker skin tones

Today’s foundations have more far-reaching appeal than ever before when it comes to both shade range and coverage. Whether you’re looking to cover thread veins, pigmentation or scars, there’s something to suit a variety of concerns. Here are the best body foundations and concealers for darker skin tones that can be used from top to toe.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Getty Images

2 / 6

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, £29

Shade range: 40

Glowy, buildable and high coverage, this lightweight body base is great for smoothing over uneven skin tone. Apply one layer for a natural finish, three for full coverage.

Buy online .

3 / 6

Veil Cover Cream, £19.99

Shade range: 42

Originally created by a cosmetic chemist who was asked by a plastic surgeon to come up with something that would hide post-operative scars, this foundation also works a treat on bruises and tattoos too.

There’s a handy  Colour Matching Kit  available as well, £7.99, to help you find your ideal shade.

Buy online .

4 / 6

Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation, £35

Shade range: 25

Used by makeup artists to cover everything from scars to tattoos, this foundation’s long-lasting finish and handy compact packaging set it apart from the rest of the pack.

Buy online .

5 / 6

Make Up For Ever Water Blend Face & Body Foundation, £33

Shade range: 20

If you’re looking for a way to add a soft focus finish to limbs, this light coverage foundation fits the bill. Mix with your favourite moisturising cream or wear alone to even skin tone or smooth over blemishes.

Buy online .

6 / 6

Keromask Camouflage Cream, £12.99

Shade range: 25

Waterproof and heat-resistant, this full coverage base has some serious staying power. Covering everything from scars to stretch marks, its 24 colour shade range also features rose, white and yellow mixer shades to make your match all the more bespoke.

Buy online .

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More

 