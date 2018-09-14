The best body foundations and concealers for olive and dark skin tones
1 / 6
The best body foundations and concealers for darker skin tones
Today’s foundations have more far-reaching appeal than ever before when it comes to both shade range and coverage. Whether you’re looking to cover thread veins, pigmentation or scars, there’s something to suit a variety of concerns. Here are the best body foundations and concealers for darker skin tones that can be used from top to toe.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .
Getty Images
2 / 6
Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, £29
Shade range: 40
Glowy, buildable and high coverage, this lightweight body base is great for smoothing over uneven skin tone. Apply one layer for a natural finish, three for full coverage.
3 / 6
Veil Cover Cream, £19.99
Shade range: 42
Originally created by a cosmetic chemist who was asked by a plastic surgeon to come up with something that would hide post-operative scars, this foundation also works a treat on bruises and tattoos too.
There’s a handy Colour Matching Kit available as well, £7.99, to help you find your ideal shade.
4 / 6
Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation, £35
Shade range: 25
Used by makeup artists to cover everything from scars to tattoos, this foundation’s long-lasting finish and handy compact packaging set it apart from the rest of the pack.
5 / 6
Make Up For Ever Water Blend Face & Body Foundation, £33
Shade range: 20
If you’re looking for a way to add a soft focus finish to limbs, this light coverage foundation fits the bill. Mix with your favourite moisturising cream or wear alone to even skin tone or smooth over blemishes.
6 / 6
Keromask Camouflage Cream, £12.99
Shade range: 25
Waterproof and heat-resistant, this full coverage base has some serious staying power. Covering everything from scars to stretch marks, its 24 colour shade range also features rose, white and yellow mixer shades to make your match all the more bespoke.
More Gloss