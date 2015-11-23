Not Fair: the best budget foundations for dark skin tones

1 / 10

Not Fair: the best budget foundations for olive and dark skin tones

Are budget brands finally all starting to make foundations for darker skin tones? Not quite, BUT there is definitely a noticeable shift on our shelves at the moment, with some of the biggest beauty brands in the industry steadily increasing their offerings to cater to women of all colours.

Nowhere else is this being felt more than in the world of foundations. Where once a singular shade labelled, “Deep” was the extent of many a high street foundation line’s roster, times are changing with more and more of the more bank balance-friendly brands diving into the deep end and add a dose of diversity to their ranges.

While there is still a way to go in terms of catering for those who occupy the very deepest end of the colour spectrum, the progress that some brands have made should definitely be celebrated. So with that in mind, I’ve compiled my edit of the best high street and drugstore foundations around that could give their more costly counterparts a serious run for their money. Here’s hoping more follow suit...

