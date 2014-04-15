Not Fair: The best makeup for darker skin tones under £10

There’s no need to save up, count your pennies or dip into your overdraft, because long gone are the days when buying makeup for darker skin tones would break the bank.

With the exception of foundations (the best ones for shade range and quality are still worth investing a little more in), there’s now a whole heap of brighter, stronger and colour-packed budget beauty buys that are pigmented enough to show up on the darkest of complexions.

From illuminating highlighters to vibrant eyeshadows, makeup multitaskers to feline flick essentials, there’s something for every taste and every budget too. Here’s my pick of the best makeup products around for darker skin tones that are all £10 or less: happy days.

Topshop Glow Sticks