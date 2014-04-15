Not Fair: The best makeup for darker skin tones under £10

There’s no need to save up, count your pennies or dip into your overdraft, because long gone are the days when buying makeup for darker skin tones would break the bank.
With the exception of foundations (the best ones for shade range and quality are still worth investing a little more in), there’s now a whole heap of brighter, stronger and colour-packed budget beauty buys that are pigmented enough to show up on the darkest of complexions.
From illuminating highlighters to vibrant eyeshadows, makeup multitaskers to feline flick essentials, there’s something for every taste and every budget too. Here’s my pick of the best makeup products around for darker skin tones that are all £10 or less: happy days.
Topshop Glow Sticks
£10, Buy online
The perfect product to sculpt or highlight, this is a clutch bag must-have that needn’t be restricted to the club dancefloor. Available in rosy Spotlight and golden Play Up, both sticks add a healthy touch of luminosity to cheek and brow bones that’s subtle, sophisticated and suitable for either day or night.
Cheeky Kiss ‘n’ Tell Fire Starter Lip and Cheek Tint
£10, Buy online
I love a good multitasker and this conditioning and versatile compact is the perfect way of feigning a fresh-faced flush on-the-go. Slick, hydrating and easy to blend, I always keep one on my desk to perk up cheeks and lips with a quick pop of colour at the end of a long day.
Revlon ColorStay ShadowLinks
£2.99 each, Buy online
Creating your own custom-made formula for the perfect smokey eye has never been easier, thanks to these clever little eyeshadow building blocks from Revlon. Simply choose three or four of the 20 shades in the range to highlight and define, and just click together for a bespoke eyeshadow palette that’s one of a kind.
MORE GLOSS: Mary Greenwell's 70s makeup masterclass
NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick
£6.50, Buy online
Lightweight, long-lasting lipsticks needn’t be an elusive combination anymore thanks to this collection from NYX Cosmetics. Surprisingly non-drying and creamy in texture, Alabama is the perfect nighttime red while Euro Trash is a flawless daytime nude.
2True Tech Extreme Eyeliner in Black
£3.50, Buy online
This black liquid eyeliner is right up there with its more expensive counterparts. Intense and rich with a fine-tipped nib for a foolproof way to master the eyeliner flick, it’s black enough to provide maximum impact without the usual post-application messiness.
Sleek Bronze Block in Dark
£7.49, Buy online
A clever colour block that offers the best of a bronzer and blusher in one product, the four complementary shades offer the perfect mix of colours to contour and enhance your natural bone structure.