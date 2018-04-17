The 12 best powder foundations for all skin tones

1 / 13

The best powder foundations for all skin tones

Whether to help control an oily T-zone or even out skin tone, today’s bevy of powder foundations boast the type of sophisticated formulas that seriously rival their more fluid counterparts. Providing a seamless finish to suit day or night, summer or winter, clumps and dryness are now thankfully a thing of the past with a multitude of brands offering ranges that cater to a variety of skin tones and types.

Delivering a refreshingly mess and faff-free way to cover up on-the-go, there’s something for every budget and every occasion - here are the best powder formulas we’ve come across that offer the widest shade ranges.