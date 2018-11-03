What to buy from ‘Ohii,’ Urban Outfitters’ new budget beauty line

If ASOS Face + Body and Topshop Beauty were to have a baby, I’d imagine it would look pretty close to Urban Outfitters’ new Ohii skincare and makeup line. Moderately budget-friendly (prices range from £8 for a hand cream to £20 for a highlighter palette) with packaging and campaign imagery that’s all about self-expression, creativity and diversity, its selfie-friendly formulations and finishes are primed and ready to take Instagram by storm.
There are 13 pieces in the range, with 29 different shade and scent options, to cover a pretty wide variety of bases (although, base is actually the one thing that’s lacking at the moment). It’s refreshingly unfussy, with the focus more on simplicity and ease of use - you’ll find everything from a clay cleanser/mask hybrid to vegan deodorants and pigmented eye palettes in its portfolio.
So what should you try? Here are our top picks.
Ohii Mini Mascara, £14
Buy online
This stealthy lengthening mascara has become a brand bestseller, and it’s easy to see why. It allows you to reach even the hardest-to-reach of lashes with ease. Great for the clump-prone and for achieving a fluttery flutter.
Ohii Shadow Palettes, £20
Buy online
With great colour payoff and assortments of shades that cover pared back and smokey looks well, they’re the ideal partners for party season.
Ohii Glass Powder, £15
Buy online
This suits-all powder is great for on-the-go shine control. Its lightweight texture is a particularly welcome feature, especially for those who don’t like anything too heavy on their skin.
Ohii Lip Jelly in Mint, £8
Buy online
Glossy, refreshing and hydrating, this pint-sized salve will serve you well in the winter months.
Ohii Soft Glow Highlighter in Cosmic Jasper, £20
Buy online
If you like your highlight a little juicy, this is your perfect match. With three illuminating shades to mix and match between, it provides an ethereal sheen to cheekbones and the tops of the Cupid’s bow.
Shop the full collection here .
Read more: The Inkey List - the new budget skincare brand that could rival The Ordinary.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .