What to buy from ‘Ohii,’ Urban Outfitters’ new budget beauty line

If ASOS Face + Body and Topshop Beauty were to have a baby, I’d imagine it would look pretty close to Urban Outfitters’ new Ohii skincare and makeup line. Moderately budget-friendly (prices range from £8 for a hand cream to £20 for a highlighter palette) with packaging and campaign imagery that’s all about self-expression, creativity and diversity, its selfie-friendly formulations and finishes are primed and ready to take Instagram by storm.

There are 13 pieces in the range, with 29 different shade and scent options, to cover a pretty wide variety of bases (although, base is actually the one thing that’s lacking at the moment). It’s refreshingly unfussy, with the focus more on simplicity and ease of use - you’ll find everything from a clay cleanser/mask hybrid to vegan deodorants and pigmented eye palettes in its portfolio.

So what should you try? Here are our top picks.

Ohii Mini Mascara, £14

