Our favourite nail designs on Instagram

After endless pale and neutral nails on last season’s catwalk, the Glossy Posse were so pleased to see some trendy nail design recently grace Fashion Week - proving that nail art isn’t going anywhere.

Lucky for us, the inspiration doesn’t stop there. Instagram is full of endless nail designs and tutorials to help us get a bit creative with our fingertips. So we’ve compiled some of our favourite nail art on the social networking site at the moment. Click through for some serious nail inspiration (and envy)…