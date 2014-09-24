Our favourite nail designs on Instagram
After endless pale and neutral nails on last season’s catwalk, the Glossy Posse were so pleased to see some trendy nail design recently grace Fashion Week - proving that nail art isn’t going anywhere.
Lucky for us, the inspiration doesn’t stop there. Instagram is full of endless nail designs and tutorials to help us get a bit creative with our fingertips. So we’ve compiled some of our favourite nail art on the social networking site at the moment. Click through for some serious nail inspiration (and envy)…
Lunar phase manicure: aliciatnail
Having graced the talons for model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner and actress Liv Tyler, and having her work published in publications such as inStyle and Teen Vogue, it's only natural that we occasionally stalk Alicia Torello’s Instagram feed. This lunar phase manicure quickly became one of our favourites for its amazing 3D-effect. Starting and ending with a sparkly midnight blue on the two little fingers, the rest of the nails show each step of the moon through a lunar eclipse. Quirky, different and actually quite beautiful; this is the kind of design that requires some serious skill.
The Aztec design: mpnails
This colourful Aztec design is the handy work of Madeline Poole, Global Color Ambassador for Sally Hansen. Her feed, mpnails, is full of sharp and clean nail designs, and this pattern is one of its standouts. Painted in two palettes; red, orange and black and pink, blue and black, Madeline’s intricate design shows how to experiment with different shades within shapes. Also, that red, orange and black combo is the perfect look for the upcoming Autumn chills.
Feminine florals: karengnails
Floral nail art is massive - and we’re not surprised. Cute, feminine and sweet; flowers suit all styles and nail lengths and are the perfect look to sport all year round. These pretty pink roses are the handy work of Karen Gutierrez, celebrity nail stylist who has attended to the hands of Elle Fanning, Taylor Schilling and Eva Longoria, to name a few. Inspired by a Forever 21 Floral Mirror Compact (yep, the inspiration for this gorgeous design came from a mirror), Karen used polishes from toxin-free and vegan friendly nail range Zoya.
Arabian jewels: jessicawashick
When you scroll through Jessica Washick’s Instagram feed, it’s no surprise that her nail art has landed on the cover of V magazine, the runways at NYFW and even resulted in her own range of nail wraps. We fell in love with this set of Aladdin-inspired and Arabian-inspired nails. Using a mixture of white and sea-blue nail polish and topped with rich turquoise, ruby red and glittering gold gems; this nail art is definitely fit for royalty.
Modern animal print: wahnails
Over at GTG, we can’t resist a bit of animal print – and there are just so many reasons to love this leopard design by WAH Nails. While some animal prints can be left looking a little messy, this one looks clean and bold with its clear black leopard spots. For an additional touch of fun, we love that this design strayed from the typical brown-toned design that you usually see and went for an ombre pink background instead.
Monochrome: stephstonenails
Monochrome has been in for a while and it doesn’t look like it has any intention of leaving. This beautiful set of black and white nails by Stephanie Stone shows that you don’t need bright colours and sparkly jewels (though she does those beautifully, too) to create an eye-catching nail look. From vertical stripes and pointed horizontal stripes to chequerboards and diamonds, Stephanie’s design is chic, modern and one that we’d happily wear from a day of shopping to a night out.
Modern French tip: selena.dee
Putting a spin on an all-time nail classic, Selena Ardaiz went for a pink and sparkly version of the French manicure. Using Essie’s Sugar Daddy all over the nail, Selena followed by painting Pink Silver Glitter polish by Barry M to only the top third of her nails. She then applied touches of sparkly polishes Essie Sugar Daddy and OPI Pink Yet Lavendar over the Barry M nail varnish. While it might sound like a bit of a faff, it’s actually incredibly easy and the end result is truly worth it. We can’t wait to try this out with some other shades.
