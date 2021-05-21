Pai’s new bronzing drops are all you need for a holiday-worthy glow

Written in partnership with Pai

You might be familiar with organic skincare brand Pai for its cult Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil , loved for its ability to tackle blemishes, or the calming Light Fantastic Oil which soothes stressed skin. This month, however, the brand is taking its first steps into makeup with the launch of customisable bronzing drops The Impossible Glow , £29

As you’d expect from a brand famed for its skin-loving formulas, these aren’t your run of the mill glow-giving drops. As well as imparting a just-off-the-beach luminosity, they also include hydrating hero ingredients hyaluronic acid and sea kelp to nourish your skin as well as vitamin C rich lemon water for an extra hit of radiance.

Made and sustainably packaged in London, the customisable drops impart a golden-copper pigment with the slightest of shimmers. You can use it as a liquid highlighter, or mix it with your moisturiser or SPF for an instantly-bronzed, goddess vibe. A little bit goes a long way, and with just a few drops in your moisturiser, you’re well on your way to a dewy bronzed look.

We’d wear the drops alone for a fresh-faced beachy look, but if you want to go full glam, layer foundation on top for a subtle glow that will have people saying you look ‘well’ without being able to tell exactly why your skin looks so glorious.

Until May 27th GTG readers can save 15 per cent on everything at Pai Skincare. Simply enter the code GTG15 at the checkout when you shop at PaiSkincare.com.

Offer valid 21st May-27th May. Offer excludes Skin Prep Essentials bundle and Pai GiftCards.