pat-mcgrath-has-released-a-second-bridgerton-makeup-collection

Makeup, television, and fashion devotees: assemble. Following the sell-out success of their debut collaboration , a second Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collection has just dropped today on the Pat McGrath website and lands at Selfridges in April. Just one day to go before series two of the Netflix smash hit premieres.

The unveiling of Pat's five-product range comes as she reveals her eponymous makeup brand was the only one used during the filming of the new season.

Praising the products' extensive shade range and ability to "work so well with the layering and lighting," head hair and makeup artist Erika Okvist created over 200 scintillating looks this time around.

Pat's muse for Drop II? Nicola Coughlan, of course, whose character Lady Penelope Featherington was unmasked as the mysterious Lady Whistledown at the end of series one.

The Derry Girls actress, 35, appears in a breathtaking campaign image sporting golden smoky eyes and a nude lip while holding up a bejewelled floral palette.

Taking to Instagram, Pat hailed Nicola, saying: "Such poetic eyes! Sublime skin! Subversive wit! I can truly say she is both the Belle of the Ball and a MAJOR Blushing Delight.”

Nicola responded by thanking Pat, calling the announcement an "absolute dream come true" and that she was "truly on cloud nine."