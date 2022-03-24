Pat McGrath has released a second Bridgerton makeup collection

Amber Voller24 March 2022
pat-mcgrath-has-released-a-second-bridgerton-makeup-collection

The makeup artist's products, including a brand new palette and bow-adorned lipsticks, were used for the cast's flawless looks

Makeup, television, and fashion devotees: assemble. Following the sell-out success of their debut collaboration , a second Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton  makeup collection has just dropped today on the Pat McGrath website and lands at Selfridges in April. Just one day to go before series two of the Netflix smash hit premieres.

The unveiling of Pat's five-product range comes as she reveals her eponymous makeup brand was the only one used during the filming of the new season.

Praising the products' extensive shade range and ability to "work so well with the layering and lighting," head hair and makeup artist Erika Okvist created over 200 scintillating looks this time around.

Pat's muse for Drop II? Nicola Coughlan, of course, whose character Lady Penelope Featherington was unmasked as the mysterious Lady Whistledown at the end of series one.

The Derry Girls actress, 35, appears in a breathtaking campaign image sporting golden smoky eyes and a nude lip while holding up a bejewelled floral palette.

Taking to Instagram, Pat hailed Nicola, saying: "Such poetic eyes! Sublime skin! Subversive wit! I can truly say she is both the Belle of the Ball and a MAJOR Blushing Delight.”

Nicola responded by thanking Pat, calling the announcement an "absolute dream come true" and that she was "truly on cloud nine."

While the Bridgerton and Pat pairing may seem unlikely, one look at the line-up shows just what brought the powerhouses together. The products, spanning eyes, lips, cheeks and skin, fuse Pat's iconic high-octane glamour  with the achingly opulent aesthetic of the Regency era.

Think rich resplendent hues, packaging bedecked in bows and roses, and luminous finishes worthy of the belle of every Bridgerton ball.

Pat, renowned for her boundary-breaking vision, was no doubt inspired by the show's creator, too – the award-winning Shondaland that has esteemed writer and producer Shonda Rhimes at its helm.

Here, we take a closer look...

Belle of the Ball Eye Palette , £64

Pat is famous for her sublime palettes and this limited edition number doesn't disappoint. There are six satin, glittery and astral shades in luxe creamy powder formulas that can be built up and blended out for a soiree-ready look.

Buy now

Velvet Kohl Eyeliner in Xtreme Black , £27

The weapon behind Nicola's intense black smoulder, this versatile crayon can be worked across the lid, lash line or waterline before drying to a soft matte finish. Just divine.

Buy now

Satin Allure Lipstick , £30

What's a Bridgerton collab without a pout-perfecter? Think a dewy finish, couture colour and sky-high hydration in just one swipe. Choose from seven cool or warm shades.

Buy now

Skin Fetish: Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer , £53

The perfect accompaniment to a Bridgerton frock – or your favourite cami and jeans – this loose powder highlighter comes with a soft body puff, and in two shades, to impart a radiant glow. Stroke it over your shoulders and collarbone.

Buy now

Blushing Delights , £64

Come hither, blushing belle! In three shades, this baked powder blush offers a pearlescent finish and customisable colour. Pop it right on your apples for a luminosity redolent of Nicola herself.

Buy now

Tempted? The products have just landed on Pat's own site  but you'll have to act quickly. The previous collection, albeit a smaller line-up with just three products, sold out within hours following its debut on Boxing Day 2021. Good news though - if you did miss that first collection, it has just dropped in Selfridges !

Diamond of the Water, £64

Buy now

Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love at First Blush, £51

Buy now

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter , £53

Buy now

In the meantime, plenty of products from Pat's core range were used to create each Bridgerton character's flawless base.

Every look started with a veil of Sublime Perfection Primer , £45, to prep the skin. Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation , £60, came next – in 36 shades, there was something to suit every cast member. Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer , £25, Sublime Perfection Setting Powder , £40, and Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder , £25, were also enlisted to conjure up an HD-ready finish.

Makeup aside, who are we most looking forward to seeing when the period drama returns to our screens next week?

While it's already been confirmed the Duke won't be appearing, Phoebe Dynevor , who has just been named as the new ambassador for Sunday Riley, is back. But it's hot new sisterhood – The Sharmas – who are set to get tongues wagging this time round. The story is said to focus on the complicated and rivalrous love story between Anthony Bridgerton and one of the three Indian sisters, Kate Sharma.

Shop the Bridgerton 2 collection on Pat McGrath now and from 15 April at Selfridges

Shop the Bridgerton 1 collection at Selfridges now 

GET MORE GLOSS: Makeup artist Mary Greenwell reveals her favourite buys for eyes


