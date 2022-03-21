the-makeup-and-skincare-phoebe-dynevor-uses-to-look-so-flawless-all-the-time

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.
As Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s regency drama Bridgerton , actress Phoebe Dynevor, 26, is known for her barely-there makeup, which shows off her flawless, expensive-looking complexion – picture-perfect even in HD. And in her new role as the first ever ambassador for skincare brand Sunday Riley, Phoebe flaunts her signature pared-back aesthetic to perfection.
The announcement comes just days before the return of the smash hit to our screens with series two premiering on 25 March.
Having revealed she's been a long-time fan of the brand, the British star can be seen stood alongside founder Sunday Riley, both looking unbelievably radiant.
"Phoebe is incredibly kind and warm and relatable, she’s a woman whom you feel instantly connected to. Yes, her skin is gorgeous. But her outlook, the way she views the world, the way she leans in to speak with you, the way she opens up about her fears and her dreams, she’s incredibly human.
"That’s the type of person that I want to work with," explains Sunday as she comments on the new pairing.
It's not the first time Phoebe has been snapped up by a beauty powerhouse. In October last year, she was named as a face of Charlotte Tilbury. In a stark contrast to her new Sunday Riley campaign, the actress was shown working high-glam Hollywood smoulder.
It made perfect sense as the brand's first celebrity signing. Not only has Phoebe got Charlotte's signature red hair, she has the perfect canvas for the signature glowing Tilbury look. And – as with Sunday Riley – she had been using the brand for a long time. "On Bridgerton, the makeup artist on the set used a Pillow Talk lipstick for Daphne. Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years," Phoebe says.
Here, we take a deep dive into the makeup, skincare and treatments that keep Phoebe looking as gorgeous on screen as she does in her modelling campaigns and on the red carpet. From luxury facials to budget balms, here’s the lowdown.
Phoebe swears by this cult product for keeping her skin smooth, clear and instantly radiant. "I have always been keen to keep my skin in the best condition I can. This includes the benefits of different products but in one highly advanced serum. What more could you want in one product, especially when you’re always on the move for work?" she comments.
Facialist Shane Cooper , who also tends to the skin of Maya Jama and Lily Allen , was the man behind Phoebe’s clear complexion at the BAFTAs this year. She kept her makeup simple, letting her skin take a centre stage. Ahead of the awards, Phoebe had Shane’s signature facial treatment, which combines a peel, an hyaluronic acid infusion to hydrate and a diamond-grain exfoliation to polish the skin. “Phoebe uses my skincare range at home to keep that ultimate glow,” adds Shane.
Phoebe wears a full face of Charlotte Tilbury in her campaign images for the brand, including Airbrush Flawless Foundation , £34, Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder , £35, and the B eauty Light Wand , £29, in Spotlight, but it’s her classic red pout we want to copy the most. It’s one of Charlotte’s latest launches. A weightless lipstick with high impact colour and a matte finish.
In her other, more sultry look, Phoebe wears the Pillow Talk collection, including the Pillow Talk Luxury Palette , £40, Feline Flick Eyeliner , £22, in Super Black, and Pillow Talk Push Up! Lashes Mascara , £23, on the eyes.
Bridgerton’s makeup artist Lynda J Pearce said that she sent Phoebe home with these masks to use to keep her skin bright and fresh. “Phoebe is incredible at looking after her skin,” Lynda said.
Buy now
According to Lynda, Phoebe also used daily BeautyPro eye masks to travel into the Bridgerton set. “They would stay on until I was ready to apply her make-up and helped to keep her skin looking like she’d had 12 hours of sleep even though this was not the case. I always keep products like this in the fridge. The coolness is great for reducing puffiness.”
Buy now
Many an MUA has this in their kit and Lynda is no exception. “The end of the day was always our time to make sure we really cleaned the skin. Makeup was removed using this,” she says.
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: The best micellar waters for every budget
A double cleanse was essential after a day on set and Lynda follower her micellar water wash with this duo of much-loved products from Liz Earle.
Buy now
The final step in Lynda’s cleansing routine was this rich moisturiser from La Roche Posay, to seal in moisture and keep Pheobe's skin dewy.
Buy now
“Every other day we used this facial oil for extra hydration,” says Lynda. “It’s important not to overuse facial oils and to find the right amount for your skin type. All of this, along with plenty of water and a facial every six weeks was our secret ingredient to Phoebe's dewy look.”
Buy now
In a behind the scene photo of Lynda touching up Phoebe’s makeup on set, she revealed this was what she was using to create Daphne’s just-been-kissed blush. “I absolutely love the product!” she wrote.
Buy now
Lynda said she’d apply this multi-purpose balm on top of the Pixi blush to keep Phoebe looking dewy and fresh.
Buy now
Complete with banana pigments to brighten, this is one of the best light-reflecting primers we’ve tried, so it made sense that she of the dewiest skin wore this while filming.
Buy now
Lynda’s foundation of choice on the Bridgerton set, this allows your own complexion to shine through. It’s sheer and lightweight, so when extra coverage was needed, Lynda added Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer , £22.50.
Buy now
When the BeautyPro under eye masks didn’t quite cut it, Lynda used this under Phoebe’s eye to brighten the area.
Buy now
To keep Phoebe’s makeup in place during long days of filming, Lynda applied this ultra light powder.
Buy now
“This product is great for taking the shine off the skin without getting the caked look you can sometimes get from too much powder,” Lynda says. “It allows the natural dewiness of the skin to come through.”
Buy now
The signature Bridgerton look was matte and natural, but Lynda occasionally dabbed this on Phoebe’s collar bones. "In the ball scenes I also used a very tiny amount of this right under the arch of Phoebe's brow, on the brow bone," she says.
Buy now
“This is one of my favourite cream blushers,” says Lynda. “It’s a very natural flush of colour and perfect for Phoebe’s skin tone. The texture is so silky and it can be built up for a heavier look or buffed for a soft, natural look depending on the finish you’re after."
Buy now
MORE GLOSS: How to fix it when fake tan goes wrong