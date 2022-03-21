the-makeup-and-skincare-phoebe-dynevor-uses-to-look-so-flawless-all-the-time

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. As Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s regency drama Bridgerton , actress Phoebe Dynevor, 26, is known for her barely-there makeup, which shows off her flawless, expensive-looking complexion – picture-perfect even in HD. And in her new role as the first ever ambassador for skincare brand Sunday Riley, Phoebe flaunts her signature pared-back aesthetic to perfection. The announcement comes just days before the return of the smash hit to our screens with series two premiering on 25 March. Having revealed she's been a long-time fan of the brand, the British star can be seen stood alongside founder Sunday Riley, both looking unbelievably radiant. "Phoebe is incredibly kind and warm and relatable, she’s a woman whom you feel instantly connected to. Yes, her skin is gorgeous. But her outlook, the way she views the world, the way she leans in to speak with you, the way she opens up about her fears and her dreams, she’s incredibly human. "That’s the type of person that I want to work with," explains Sunday as she comments on the new pairing. It's not the first time Phoebe has been snapped up by a beauty powerhouse. In October last year, she was named as a face of Charlotte Tilbury. In a stark contrast to her new Sunday Riley campaign, the actress was shown working high-glam Hollywood smoulder.

It made perfect sense as the brand's first celebrity signing. Not only has Phoebe got Charlotte's signature red hair, she has the perfect canvas for the signature glowing Tilbury look. And – as with Sunday Riley – she had been using the brand for a long time. "On Bridgerton, the makeup artist on the set used a Pillow Talk lipstick for Daphne. Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years," Phoebe says. Here, we take a deep dive into the makeup, skincare and treatments that keep Phoebe looking as gorgeous on screen as she does in her modelling campaigns and on the red carpet. From luxury facials to budget balms, here’s the lowdown. The smart serum: Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, £85

Phoebe swears by this cult product for keeping her skin smooth, clear and instantly radiant. "I have always been keen to keep my skin in the best condition I can. This includes the benefits of different products but in one highly advanced serum. What more could you want in one product, especially when you’re always on the move for work?" she comments. The A-list treatment: Shane Cooper facials, POA

Facialist Shane Cooper , who also tends to the skin of Maya Jama and Lily Allen , was the man behind Phoebe’s clear complexion at the BAFTAs this year. She kept her makeup simple, letting her skin take a centre stage. Ahead of the awards, Phoebe had Shane’s signature facial treatment, which combines a peel, an hyaluronic acid infusion to hydrate and a diamond-grain exfoliation to polish the skin. “Phoebe uses my skincare range at home to keep that ultimate glow,” adds Shane.

The classic red lip: Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips in Red Wishes, £25

Bridgerton’s makeup artist Lynda J Pearce said that she sent Phoebe home with these masks to use to keep her skin bright and fresh. “Phoebe is incredible at looking after her skin,” Lynda said. Buy now The on-the-go eye mask: BeautyPro Eye Therapy Under Eye Mask with Collagen and Green Tea Extract, £4.95 for 3 sets

According to Lynda, Phoebe also used daily BeautyPro eye masks to travel into the Bridgerton set. “They would stay on until I was ready to apply her make-up and helped to keep her skin looking like she’d had 12 hours of sleep even though this was not the case. I always keep products like this in the fridge. The coolness is great for reducing puffiness.” Buy now The iconic micellar water: Bioderma Micellar Water, £8.25

A double cleanse was essential after a day on set and Lynda follower her micellar water wash with this duo of much-loved products from Liz Earle. Buy now The everyday moisturiser: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Fluid, £18.40

The final step in Lynda’s cleansing routine was this rich moisturiser from La Roche Posay, to seal in moisture and keep Pheobe's skin dewy. Buy now The hydrating facial oil: Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £34

“Every other day we used this facial oil for extra hydration,” says Lynda. “It’s important not to overuse facial oils and to find the right amount for your skin type. All of this, along with plenty of water and a facial every six weeks was our secret ingredient to Phoebe's dewy look.” Buy now The flushed cheek blush: Pixi Beauty Sheer Cheek Gel in Flushed, £14

In a behind the scene photo of Lynda touching up Phoebe’s makeup on set, she revealed this was what she was using to create Daphne’s just-been-kissed blush. “I absolutely love the product!” she wrote. Buy now The classic balm: Dr Paw Paw Original Balm, £18

Lynda said she’d apply this multi-purpose balm on top of the Pixi blush to keep Phoebe looking dewy and fresh. Buy now The brightening primer: Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Face Primer, £23.80

Complete with banana pigments to brighten, this is one of the best light-reflecting primers we’ve tried, so it made sense that she of the dewiest skin wore this while filming. Buy now The radiant foundation: Chanel Beauty Vitalumiere Aqua Foundation, £40

Lynda’s foundation of choice on the Bridgerton set, this allows your own complexion to shine through. It’s sheer and lightweight, so when extra coverage was needed, Lynda added Bobbi Brown Instant Full Coverage Concealer , £22.50. Buy now The undereye hero: YSL Beauty Touche Eclat, £21.60

When the BeautyPro under eye masks didn’t quite cut it, Lynda used this under Phoebe’s eye to brighten the area. Buy now The diffusing powder: C hanel Beauty Transluscent Poudre Universelle, £43

To keep Phoebe’s makeup in place during long days of filming, Lynda applied this ultra light powder. Buy now The shine-proof buy: MAC Blot Powder/Pressed, £21

“This product is great for taking the shine off the skin without getting the caked look you can sometimes get from too much powder,” Lynda says. “It allows the natural dewiness of the skin to come through.” Buy now The highlighter: MAC Strobe Cream, £22.50

The signature Bridgerton look was matte and natural, but Lynda occasionally dabbed this on Phoebe’s collar bones. "In the ball scenes I also used a very tiny amount of this right under the arch of Phoebe's brow, on the brow bone," she says. Buy now The cream blusher: Stila Cosmetics Convertible Cream in Lillium, £16