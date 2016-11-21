Pixiwoo Present: Hollywood Icons - the perfect Christmas DVD gift set

Ever wondered how to re-create the makeup of some of the silver screen’s biggest stars? Well, wonder no more, as Sam and Nic Chapman, aka Pixiwoo , reveal all courtesy of their new DVD gift set.

In Pixiwoo Present: Hollywood Icons, the YouTube makeup artist sensations take a trip through time to look behind the scenes of the film industry’s most famous faces. From the historic Max Factor studio to Beverley Hills, the notorious Chateau Marmont to Santa Monica beach where Marilyn Monroe’s last photograph was taken, they visit the locations and speak to the people who knew them, worked with them and adored them, to provide an eye-opening look at their transformations, their struggles and the staggering power of the studios back in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Their seven Hollywood icon makeup tutorials are something pretty special and are sure to provide ample beauty inspiration for all. With the looks carried out on a range of women of different skin tones and sizes, they’re a true illustration of the fact that the makeup lessons learned from these actresses can be recreated by everyone. From Rita Hayworth to Josephine Baker, Elizabeth Taylor to Audrey Hepburn and more, they’re the perfect dose of makeup motivation to step into the New Year with. The gift set even comes with an exclusive Art-Deco style Real Techniques blush brush, to provide an expert-approved tool of the trade to help your red carpet look fast become reality.

The ideal gift for anyone who’s tried to emulate Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra’s cat eyeliner or Marylin Monroe’s trademark red lip, it’s a must-watch for makeup and film fans alike.

Pixiwoo Present: Hollywood Icons is available now from www.Amazon.co.uk priced £14.99.

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .