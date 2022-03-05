Poppy Delevingne: “I wish I’d been in my 20s in the 60s”

I meet Poppy Delevingne on a grey, humid, hayfevery Monday morning. She’s been jetting around the world with Jo Malone London to launch her new Queen of Pop collection with the brand, and by all rights should be flagging by now, but on seeing her neon pink and orange colour blocked outfit, bright lip and fuchsia pointed flats, I can tell from the off that this is going to be fun. She’s witty, has a brilliantly gritty voice and is genuinely warm and welcoming, and as her styling and pop art references belie, she’s clearly got an eye for colour and design. Her aesthetic is 60s, she rarely plays it safe (her red carpet appearances are a veritable party of bold lipstick, experimental hairstyles and whimsical fashion) and she’s clearly keen to inject cheer into even the most humdrum of daily tasks, like Monday morning interviews with journalists, or just having a bath. Speaking of which, her new Jo Malone London Queen of Pop collection debuts the quintessentially British brand’s first ever bubble bath, and splashy family bath time this ain’t. The square pink bottle may be enormous, but the scents are as luxe as any you’d expect from the Jo Malone olfactory workshop and will stay with you all day. They may as well have “not for sharing” stamped on the lid. The stripe and polka dot splattered Queen of Pop packaging is more than a little Austin Powers, the fragrances reflect Poppy’s favourites and the range of limited edition colognes, home candles and of course bubble bath are firmly in the quirky camp. If you want transporting back to swinging 60s London, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s why Poppy would take a time machine back there if she could but loves modern day London all the same, plus her beauty favourites and why she’s Bridget Jones on a spin bike. On London “First and foremost, London is home. It’s been home forever so it’s always going to hold a very special place in my heart. I love the attitude of Londoners, I feel like there’s something carefree, kooky and out there about people here. Almost everyone has a good sense of humour. My perfect day in London would involve hopping in a taxi and have a chat with a good old British cabbie, followed by bangers and mash in the pub. I love summer in London too and going to the parks. You can’t beat the shopping either.” On fragrance “My favourite fragrance is Jo Malone London Red Roses . It’s my first love, I started wearing her when I was 18 and I always seem to go back to her whatever happens. Like an old friend. It’s feminine, floral and I always get a compliment when I wear it.” On designing the Queen of Pop collection “It’s a polka dot, 60s vibe. I was really inspired by Roy Lichtenstein and pop art. I’ve always been a 60s girl, I wish I’d been in my 20s in the 60s. The prints are just my kind of style.”

On lipstick “If I need to look instantly awake, lipstick is the absolute key for me. Charlotte Tilbury and Tom Ford and MAC do the best colours. The right lipstick can hide a multitude of skins and make your whole face come alive. I always carry a lipstick in my handbag, especially I I want to go from day to night or know I’ll need a pick me up to make me feel a little more ‘sparkly’. I’d normally go for a bright but I’ve just started wearing a lot of Charlotte Tilbury’s nudes . Generally though I’m either very bright or dark where lipstick is concerned- I especially love Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Glastonberry , £24. “Also, I’ve only just discovered lip liner . A few years ago I would have eye rolled at lip liner. It was so 90s All Saints in my mind (which I love obviously, but I wouldn’t go there myself. Now, I can’t put lipstick on without lip liner. They go hand in hand. It feels grown up.” On beauty blunders “My worst beauty mistake was wearing far too much makeup. I’m all about keeping eyes simple if I’m going for a lip and vice versa now, but I’d had a few moments when i’ve just gone all out and end up looking unrecognisable, or like a clown, neither of which is good! “A beauty mishap I probably still make is when you’re out, you go to the bathroom to touch up your makeup but it’s really dark in there. So you’re in the club, and you load on bronzer and leave, but when you catch your reflection or get home, your entire face is orange. You see photos from the night and just have to ask yourself what happened there. Too much. I mean just don’t do your makeup in the dark is the lesson.” On her morning routine “I’m really good in the morning. I never leave the house without having a shower or a bath and doing my skincare. I use a lot of Skinceuticals products- the CE Ferulic serum , £135 for 30ml, and the Hydrating B5 Gel , £65 for 30ml, in particular. Dr Barbara Sturm skincare is great too. I add a Sisley eye cream and then I’m out of the door. When it comes to nighttime, it took me a long time to develop discipline when it comes to taking my makeup off before I went to bed. I’m one of those people who sees the bed, and immediately wants to flop. Now I’m growing up and getting better at that. Morning is always a better time for me to do any kind of routine though- once I’m up, I’m up.”

On fitness “I will always opt for the laziest form of exercise possible. Anything that involves lying down is perfect. I’m obsessed with Pilates, possibly because I’m mainly horizontal for the whole class. I go to a brilliant studio in Notting Hill- I have a great teacher who I love. I’m more energetic if I’m in LA- I do Body by Simone workouts. I do spend most of my time giggling at the back during the dance routine sections. I crack up which is probably very off putting for the rest of the class. I’m frequently told to stand in the corner when that happens. I do love it though, it really does the trick for keeping me fit. I’ll also do the odd Soul Cycle class if it’s one with really good music. If they’ve got a really cheesy Britney vs. Christina class on, I’ll be there. It’s still a bit of a Bridget Jones scene though- I can never get my feet in the stirrups properly, or I’ll fall off and end up with loads of bruises. "I like to work out alone. I’m not a group exercise person. I don’t mind if I’m with people I don’t know but my worst nightmare is bumping into people looking like a sweaty tomato and having to make polite conversation. I’d rather be a loner worker outer.”