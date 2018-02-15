Power Play: the new Cover FX foundation rivalling Fenty for shades

Cover FX has always nailed base colour: I remember giving a bottle of the Natural Finish Foundation , £36, to a Thai friend who previously struggled to get anywhere near a match for her gorgeous, nigh on gilded South East Asian skintone- she explored the brand offering herself and found the ONE (my offering was close- buying foundation for others is akin to gifting fragrance...tricky times).

Custom Cover Drops , £36, also makes for almost bespoke base, with buildable coverage and pigment available from on a scale from fair to ebony, but the most recent launch takes modern matte foundation into even more diverse depths: 40 shades, with one of the widest range of undertone options in the business, plus a formula that prevents oil slicks but aims not to dull your au naturel glow.

Launching exclusively into Selfridges today, Power Play , £38, claims weightless medium to full coverage, a sweat- and transfer-resistant formula and shine control without the dryness or dulling effects of some more old-skool matte formulations.

To boot, it joins the leagues of forward-thinking makeup of our times by being vegan and cruelty free , and skin-kind wise it’s devoid of talc, fragrance and oil. It’s also gluten and paraben free. It’ll launch nationwide from mid-March, but for now get thee to the yellow themed department store for a shade match if you can - with this scope of undertones, from rosy to yellow/olive to all kind of options in between, it could prove an exact science to determine your precise colour flavour.

Once you’ve hit on it, however, you’re made. If you’re combination to oily and still on the hunt for your holy grail of base, a little Power Play could pay off- we'll report back with reviews stat.