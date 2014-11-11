Prep to party: 5 makeup must-haves no girl should do without

What are the party season makeup must-haves no clutch bag should be seen without? From eyeliners to highlighters, a statement red lipstick to the tools of the trade, check out www.liberty.co.uk and see below for our pick of the best beauty products around to have you looking camera-ready from dusk to dawn. 1. Surratt Smokey Eye in Fumee Noir

Smokey, lived-in eyeliner was the makeup trend du jour on the autumn/winter catwalks . Spotted at Antonio Berardi, Unique and Peter Som, this handy double-sided tool will soon become your party season go-to tool of choice for recreating the look at home or on-the-go. Its versatile double-sided applicator, deep kohl finish and sharpener-free twist-up pencil allows you to find your desired intensity with ease. For day, opt for the more slim line retractable end or to go from day to night, just switch it up to the shadow pencil on the other. Two looks, one product - need we say more? £26, buy online here . 2. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

The days may be getting darker and the nights colder, however we’ve found the perfect way to make skin look lit from within thanks to this multitasking skin highlighting palette from Hourglass. Radiance-enhancing and illuminating, the trio of light-manipulating shades makes for the ideal winter warmer for dull-looking weather-worn complexions. Either use in place of your setting powder for an all-over glow or on brow bones, cheekbones and high points of the face for the perfect selfie-ready finish. £56, buy online here . MORE GLOSS: 'I woke up like this' - the essential natural makeup cheat-sheet 3. Shu Uemura Partial Cross False Eyelashes

Channel Twiggy this season (along with the models on the Gucci, Prada and Rochas autumn/winter catwalks) and give eyelashes the type of doll treatment that would give even Barbie a run for her money. These easy to handle falsies make for an eye-catching alternative to lashings of mascara to give the illusion of a fuller, longer flutter when you need an added dose of night time wow factor. Mark our words, try them once and you’ll become a false eyelash convert... £16, buy online here . 4. NARS Jungle Red Lipstick

Every girl’s party season makeup kit should include a statement red lipstick and this cult Get The Gloss favourite ticks all the boxes. Long-lasting, bright, bold and wonderfully daring, its semi-matte texture slicks on like velvet, leaving a veil of silky, seductive colour in its wake. A red that suits the very palest of skin tones to the most dark, its combination of blue and orange undertones makes for the perfect evening red to see you from winter to spring with just a swipe of its bullet. £19.50, buy online here . MORE GLOSS: Shopping for your undertones, how to find the best foundation for dark skin 5. London Brush Company No.10 Shadow Contour Brush