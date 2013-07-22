Pinky and Perky

Susannah Taylor 22 July 2013
Leave red for autumn, when it comes to lips this summer, just think pink, says Susannah Taylor

Historically, pink lipstick has gotten itself a bit of a naff reputation - Crystal Carrington with her frosted pastel pout in the 80's, Barbara Cartland with her love of all things carnation and Jordan with her bubblegum pillow-like lips that match her bubblegum pink horse box and her Juicy Couture tracksuit.

However, it's time to leave all your previous pink preconceptions behind you because this summer pink lips have really hit the beauty jackpot. The way to wear the look is as bright and bold as you think your skin will take (see the pictures here of Cara Delevigne at Giles and the array of perfectly pink pouts seen at Dries Van Noten) with flawless, but clean-looking skin and very little other make-up save a lick of mascara. Whatever you do, don't add lots of blusher and fully made-up eyes else you may end up looking like an extra from TOWIE.

Cara Delevigne at Giles

The return of the pink ladies at Dries Van Noten

Here are our favourite pink picks:

Rose Pink Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Color in True Pink , £19

Blush Pink Tom Ford Lip Color Shine in Quiver , £36

Bubblegum Pink

Topshop Make-Up Lips in Bombshell, £8 (this is unfortunately no longer available, but we also love the super-sweet, candyfloss hue of Topshop Make-Up Lips in Boom Boom , £8 too)

Fuchsia Pink Daniel Sandler Luxury Matte Lipstick in Gigi , £13.25

Baby Pink Benefit Silky-Finish Lipstick in My Treat , RRP £14

Plum Pink

Bobbi Brown Rich Lip Color SPF 12 in Cosmic Raspberry , £19

Raspberry Pink Sisley's Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in Rose Fuchsia , £32  Catwalk images from catwalking.com


