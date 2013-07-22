Pinky and Perky

Historically, pink lipstick has gotten itself a bit of a naff reputation - Crystal Carrington with her frosted pastel pout in the 80's, Barbara Cartland with her love of all things carnation and Jordan with her bubblegum pillow-like lips that match her bubblegum pink horse box and her Juicy Couture tracksuit.

However, it's time to leave all your previous pink preconceptions behind you because this summer pink lips have really hit the beauty jackpot. The way to wear the look is as bright and bold as you think your skin will take (see the pictures here of Cara Delevigne at Giles and the array of perfectly pink pouts seen at Dries Van Noten) with flawless, but clean-looking skin and very little other make-up save a lick of mascara. Whatever you do, don't add lots of blusher and fully made-up eyes else you may end up looking like an extra from TOWIE.