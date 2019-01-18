PSA: Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Look is now permanent

Anna Hunter 18 January 2019
charlotte-tilbury-pillow-talk-3

It’s the beauty news we’ve all been waiting for

Pillow Talk lipstick  is a staple in many a makeup bag worldwide, and the champagne flecked pink shade has proved enormously popular when reincarnated as a blusher and eyeshadow palette too - so much so that every time Charlotte’s rolled them out,  they sold like cosmetic hot cakes and disappeared from stockrooms at the speed of light. Now, as promised at the end of last year, the entire Pillow Talk collection is not only available once more, but it’s a permanent addition to the range. No more ‘fastest finger’ or in-store smash and grabs for limited edition palettes and compacts - we can all chill.

Joining the original rose matte Pillow Talk Lipstick , £24, and  Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk , £16, is the  Cheek to Chic Blusher in (you guessed it) Pillow Talk , £30 and  Luxury Pillow Talk Eyeshadow Palette , £39. The two-tone blusher combines an antique rose powder blusher with a gold toned highlighter in the centre, while the eyeshadow palette is a rose gold makeup  lover’s dream - the four long-lasting shades include a champagne pink, a matte rose, a bronzy pink ‘pop’ shade and a soft matte brown.

Designed to enhance every skin tone and eye colour, Pillow Talk has taken off because it’s creates light and warmth without looking too obvious and it fits every situation - Charlotte wore the Pillow Talk Lip Liner to accept her MBE from the Queen last year, Amal Clooney is a fan of the lipstick shade and everyone from Alexa Chung to Olivia Palermo has a Pillow Talk in their back pocket. Given that the original launch of the corresponding blusher and eye palette created a 25,000 person long waiting list online, the fact that they’ve both settled in nicely as lifelong additions will be welcome news and give the rest of us that aren’t so quick off the bat a chance to see what the fuss is about. Tilbury has dubbed the “suits all” shade “the LBD of makeup looks”, so it makes sense that it’s no longer a one off.

