PSA: Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Look is now permanent

Pillow Talk lipstick is a staple in many a makeup bag worldwide, and the champagne flecked pink shade has proved enormously popular when reincarnated as a blusher and eyeshadow palette too - so much so that every time Charlotte’s rolled them out, they sold like cosmetic hot cakes and disappeared from stockrooms at the speed of light. Now, as promised at the end of last year, the entire Pillow Talk collection is not only available once more, but it’s a permanent addition to the range. No more ‘fastest finger’ or in-store smash and grabs for limited edition palettes and compacts - we can all chill.
Joining the original rose matte Pillow Talk Lipstick , £24, and Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk , £16, is the Cheek to Chic Blusher in (you guessed it) Pillow Talk , £30 and Luxury Pillow Talk Eyeshadow Palette , £39. The two-tone blusher combines an antique rose powder blusher with a gold toned highlighter in the centre, while the eyeshadow palette is a rose gold makeup lover’s dream - the four long-lasting shades include a champagne pink, a matte rose, a bronzy pink ‘pop’ shade and a soft matte brown.