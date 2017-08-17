PSA: how to get six Bare Minerals beauty products for half the price

Judy Johnson 17 August 2017
bare-minerals-look-fantastic-box-news

LookFantastic have teamed up with the mineral makeup favourite for a special limited edition beauty box this summer

Beauty boxes come and go, but it’s not often you’ll see one dedicated to one (popular) brand - which is why Lookfantastic’s new LFXBAREMINERALS limited edition box caught our attention. On sale today, whether you’re a subscriber or not you can enjoy a selection of six of Bare Minerals’ bestselling products for just a snip of the price.

Worth over £60, the box comes in at just £35 for non-subscribers or £30 for subscribers, saving makeup fans a pretty penny while they stock up on the best of the brand’s offering. Whether you’re a regular user of Bare Minerals or looking to test out mineral makeup (which is generally recommended for more sensitive skin , though everyone can benefit from these well trusted formulas) it’s a great way to discover some new beauty heroes.

So what’s in the box? The six products are not only the highlights of the full range, but together they create a healthy, glowing look for summer:

Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream in Buttercream SPF30 (20ml)

Makeup Maniac Anna Hunter  raves about this BB cream/CC cream/tinted moisturiser hybrid; it’s dewy, lightweight and has a gel-like texture for ultimate comfort.

All Over Face Colour - Soft Romance (.57g)

A pink-hued loose powder, this little pot will add a healthy sheen to dull complexions and give you that just-off-the-beach glow.

Mini Smoothing Face Brush (1/3rd size)

A dual fibre synthetic brush, the dome shaped bristles helps you to blend, blend blend. Use with the Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream for a flawless finish.

Original Mineral Veil (1.5g)

With no talc or fragrance, this loose mineral finishing powder is the best way to set your look with a soft-focus, Insta-worthy finish, plus it contains a mineral SPF of 25 for added sun protection.

Skinlongevity Vital Power Infusion (7.5ml)

A hydrating and smoothing essence to boost your skin’s health, this delicately fragranced serum helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles as well as absorbing excess oil and creating a fresh-faced finish.

Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara (8.5ml - full size)

Another favourite of our Makeup Maniac, this glam mascara has a small precision-friendly brush and promises to coat all angles with its nourishing quinoa protein complex for high volume, extra length and thickness.

So what are you waiting for?  Buy the #LFXBareMinerals box today  to test out some of their most loved products


