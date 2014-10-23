Radiant, healthy luminous skin: the winter glow

On the AW14 runways, matte was traded in for a more luminous, dewy finish that made skin look almost lit from within. “Mix your skincare into a BB cream for the ultimate dewy-skin effect. It will give a sheen to skin that screams health,” recommends makeup artist Lynsey Alexander who devised the sports luxe makeup look at Whistles. “Then powder where you don’t want to look ‘sweaty,’ such as the t-zone and forehead, highlighting temples and cheekbones with your moisturiser rather than high-shimmer highlights.” Healthy, radiant and effortless in its appearance, here are 5 key Fashion Week shows to take inspiration from and the makeup tips and tricks from the experts behind them for recreating this season’s must-have glow like a makeup pro… Victoria Beckham

Described as a “cool interpretation of modern day glamour,” makeup artist Pat McGrath teamed flawless, glowing skin with subtle touches of makeup for a look that was edgy, feminine and less sports-inspired. “Victoria wanted the girls to stay looking very natural, almost as themselves but to enhance their beauty with simple touches of makeup,” said McGrath. “This included important details such as adding extra luminosity to the skin and subtly lifting the lashes - it’s all about natural glamour that’s so modern and relevant to today.” She achieved this by firstly massaging ultra-dewy hydrating moisturisers into models’ skin in circular motions. Max Factor Skin Luminizer Foundation , £11.99 was her cover up of choice, using her fingertips and a piece of tissue to rub off excess foundation from the cheeks to reveal the model’s own soft but subtle skin glow underneath. Masterpiece Colour Precision Eye Shadow in Pearl Beige , £6.99 was then added to cheekbones and the cupid’s bow for a creamy, highlighted finish. MORE GLOSS: Contouring for pale skin and other dilemmas… Matthew Williamson

Skin was given a hint of Studio 54 disco flair backstage at Matthew Williamson thanks to makeup artists Lisa Eldridge and Lisa Potter-Dixon. “A glamourous, dramatic and sexy Anjelica Huston inspired makeup” was the aim with a mixture of skincare and highlighting makeup used to achieve the desired effect. Skin was prepped with Benefit Total Moisture Facial Cream , £28.50 followed by an even slick of the iridescent Girl Meets Pearl , £24.50. To create an even base, a light application of Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow! foundation, £26.50 was then applied, with Benefit Hervana , £23.50 blended on the apples of the cheeks, swept through the temples and finished on the forehead to add warmth and a healthy-looking 70s glow to the complexion. Giambattista Valli

Groomed brows and sport luxe skin made for the ultimate trans-seasonal pairing at Whistles. Makeup artist Lynsey Alexander enhanced models' natural beauty using a combination of multi-tasking products that gave skin a hit of hydration, a dose of radiance and a polished edge to combine conditioning with modest coverage. To give your moisturiser a boost, try combining it with L'Oréal Paris Nude Magique BB Cream , £9.99 if you have a light skin tone over a slick of the dewy finish Lumi Magique Primer , £9.99 for a barely there athletic glow. For dark and olive skin tones, we'd recommend NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF30 , £28 for the perfect everyday base that's subtle, but supremely effective. Clarins Instant Light Radiance Boosting Complexion Base in Peach , £26 is a clever pre-makeup pick-me-up which gives dull or matte skin a warm hint of summer sun. Temperley