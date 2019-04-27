Readers' Edit: all the fashion and beauty items you've been buying this week

I know, this month has completely flown by but on the upside at least the weather is heating up. April - known for its unpredictable weather - is also the month we plan for the summer ahead - which would explain your growing interest in showing a little bit of flesh this season. You've been turning your gaze to light, yet versatile jeans and colourful swimsuits, as well as bright blouses suitable for the Queen's Garden Party (should you be so lucky!), while luxury skincare essentials have been on your hit list too. Here's what you've parted your cash on this week. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise, £22

If there's one makeup artist we trust to deliver the goods, it's Charlotte Tilbury. She's the makeup artist to the stars from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss which is why when she dropped her latest Glowgasm collection, we couldn't get enough of it. It was at the top of your most-wanted list this week as you went crazy for the collection's shimmering shades and illuminating pigments. One product that you snapped up quickly was the long-lasting cream based eyeshadow in rose gold. We all want to glow this summer, and this is the product. H&M Skinny High Ankle Jeans, £24.99

Ready for warfare? Khaki is the new black this season thanks to its sophisticated hue and ability to go with just about anything. Stylists have been telling us for years to go easy on it - picking one item or accessory in the olive tone - but now it is one of the most functional pieces to keep in your wardrobe. These light high-ankle jeans offer flexibility and comfort, its high-waist adding flattering length to the silhouette. Style with a pair of stilettos and a black bomber for a relaxed and effortless look, or some open-toe sandals and a white linen shirt for that lazy-day beach look. Buy it now H&M Home Large Glass Vase, £17.99

Did someone receive a lot of flowers this week? Lucky you. Or perhaps you are getting prepared to show off your spring blooms around the house? Either way, this glass vase is gorgeous and obviously, you think so too. The large size is perfect for big bouquets, while its dark green shade compliments any interior. Buy it now &OtherStories Striped Scoop Back Swimsuit, £35

If there's anything we love about going into April is the hot weather on the other side. They say the grass is never greener, but we can't wait for summer - and neither can you, which is why you've been stockpiling swimsuits this week. Whether you're jetting off to the Bahamas or Costa Del Sol, this multicoloured number is bound to make you stand out from the crowd. Enjoy your mangoes, peaches, and limes this season with this cotton candy inspired piece. It's a sweet life indeed. Buy it now Kora Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil, £34

We are not surprised that this little gem featured in your baskets this week as there's been such a buzz surrounding the elusive fruit former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr swears by. Kora Organics is her certified organic skincare brand that just launched in the UK at Space NK, but this radiant eye oil packs a secret ingredient - noni fruit extract - that is said to have plenty of healing and rejuvenating properties, plus the roller features rose quartz for an added wellness treat. You love it, we love it. Buy it now Duo Brush (#7) by Anastasia Beverly Hills, £18

If there's one item every makeup buff needs its an eyebrow brush. This nifty tool from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a must-have and an absolute essential if you want to keep your 'brows in shape, but you already know that a few waves with this magic tool will work wonders. And for its price, how could any of us say no? We're adding to our baskets as we speak. Buy it now Dr LEVY Switzerland Enriched Booster Cream, £310

Trying to navigate the world of skincare when you have dehydrated, stressed and dry skin, or a victim of polluted cities, can be a chore. Dr Philip Levy is one of the number one botox doctors in Switzerland and his line of super concentrated, highly active cosmeceutical products are highly regarded as some of the best performing products out there. This booster cream is no less, which is why you have been spending your hard-earned cash on it this week. Not only is it great for hydration and replacing lost moisture, but it also protects the skin from environmental aggressors. Time to slather it on. Buy it now Topshop Blue Ruffle Tea Top, £32

Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking. It looks like you enjoyed a spending spree on our Topshop edit and we absolutely adore the choice you made. Even the harshest fashion critics would agree that a lightweight blouse belongs in every wardrobe. The ruffle design is sweet for summer when styled with a pair of whitewash jeans and simple ballet pumps to add a spring to your step, while the floral pattern adds a whimsical touch perfect for every occasion. It's a much-needed wardrobe upgrade for the warmer months to come. Buy it now CND Solar Oil and Cuticle Conditioner, £7.90

We are a huge fan of cuticle oils here at GTG and this is one of our favourites . It's not surprising that it ended up in your baskets this week; this award-winning cuticle oil by CND is a manicurist's staple thanks to its formula of jojoba, vitamin E and sweet almond oil that quickly absorbs into the nail in no time. We all want healthy hands and nails, and this product -as you know - delivers. Buy it now Kakebo: The Japanese Art of Mindful Spending, £7.90