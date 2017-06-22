Real Techniques’ new powder brushes - the secret to long-lasting makeup?

When it comes to great makeup brushes , chances are your toolbox contains at least one from Real Techniques. Created by makeup artists and YouTubers Sam and Nic, their hugely popular collections ( beauty bloggers love their brush sets ) always deliver in terms of both style and substance. And their latest launch doesn’t disappoint. Introducing PowderBleu - a whole range specifically engineered with powder products in mind to help take our longer-lasting makeup aspirations to the next level.

With powder formulations often boasting better staying powder than their creamier counterparts, this collection contains all the tools needed for making the most out of them - especially valuable in the summer months. Possibly the brand’s softest brushes yet, they comprise of plush synthetic bristles designed to seamlessly layer by blending, buffing and setting, to lock in your look without disturbing the makeup underneath (which the wrong choice of brush can often do). With their name and design inspired by makeup brushes made of blue squirrel hair, creating an animal-friendly alternative was key to the sisters. “We wanted to recreate something as soft as the original Japanese blue squirrel brushes, but without the cruelty,” Sam tells us.