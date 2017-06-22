Real Techniques’ new powder brushes - the secret to long-lasting makeup?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 June 2017
pixi-woo

Could the brand’s new PowderBleu makeup brushes help your makeup last longer? Here’s what the new launch from YouTube sensations Sam and Nic, has in store

When it comes to great makeup brushes , chances are your toolbox contains at least one from Real Techniques. Created by makeup artists and YouTubers Sam and Nic, their hugely popular collections ( beauty bloggers love their brush sets ) always deliver in terms of both style and substance. And their latest launch doesn’t disappoint. Introducing PowderBleu - a whole range specifically engineered with powder products in mind to help take our longer-lasting makeup aspirations to the next level.

With powder formulations often boasting better staying powder than their creamier counterparts, this collection contains all the tools needed for making the most out of them - especially valuable in the summer months. Possibly the brand’s softest brushes yet, they comprise of plush synthetic bristles designed to seamlessly layer by blending, buffing and setting, to lock in your look without disturbing the makeup underneath (which the wrong choice of brush can often do). With their name and design inspired by makeup brushes made of blue squirrel hair, creating an animal-friendly alternative was key to the sisters. “We wanted to recreate something as soft as the original Japanese blue squirrel brushes, but without the cruelty,” Sam tells us.

A six-piece collection that covers all bases, it includes the brand’s first fully fledged kabuki brush - a staple in Sam’s beauty artillery. In fact, she received her first from her aunt who was a top makeup artist in London, using it to apply her Rimmel Pressed Powder to go with her Heather Shimmer lipstick. “That was my look when I was 16,” she tells us. Ours too Sam, ours too.

Prices range from £12 for the Plush Powder Puff to £25 for the Soft Kabuki Brush. Other choices include the Soft Complexion, Soft Finishing and Soft Powder brushes (£22 each) and a Soft Shadow brush for £15 too. When can you get your hands on them? They’ll be available from realtechniques.com  from the 1st of July and Boots from the 5th of July. It’s set to be one of summer’s hottest launches.

Find out why Real Techniques get 10/10 in our  foundation brush reviews here

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

