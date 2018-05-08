The new concealing tan that’s like a pair of invisible tights

If past summers have taught us anything, it’s that sunshine’s never quite guaranteed. The weather can range from showers one minute to a heatwave the next, meaning that building up a tan the au naturel way isn’t all that easy to achieve. The more reliable option? Go for a professional-looking faux glow with the help of BOD’s new vegan Bake range.

Blurring the lines between fake tan and body makeup, the four-product collection’s been formulated with speed, convenience and variety in mind. Its Instant Blur Face & Body Tan , £14.99, in particular has proven a hit with those with fair to olive skin tones in the GTG team, acting as a medium coverage concealer of sorts to subtly disguise areas of unevenness and reduce the appearance of blue-tinged veins. It’s the makeup equivalent of 5 derniere tights.

Texture-wise, it’s deliciously creamy, gliding over limbs smoothly and taking about a minute to work in before drying down speedily to give an even, matte finish that’s both streak and orange-free. Plus, it’s transfer-proof and water resistant to ensure it only comes off when you want it too - when showered off.

If you’re looking for a longer-lasting ‘bake’ though, the range’s buildable Express 4 in 1 Tan , £19.99, is worth reaching for instead - a gel-liquid textured tan that has legs. Wash off after one to three hours for a more natural finish, overnight for a post-holiday glow.