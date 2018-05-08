The new concealing tan that’s like a pair of invisible tights

Looking for a sunless sunkissed glow? BOD’s new Instant Blur Face and Body Tan has you covered
If past summers have taught us anything, it’s that sunshine’s never quite guaranteed. The weather can range from showers one minute to a heatwave the next, meaning that building up a tan the au naturel way isn’t all that easy to achieve. The more reliable option? Go for a professional-looking faux glow with the help of BOD’s new vegan Bake range.
Blurring the lines between fake tan and body makeup, the four-product collection’s been formulated with speed, convenience and variety in mind. Its Instant Blur Face & Body Tan , £14.99, in particular has proven a hit with those with fair to olive skin tones in the GTG team, acting as a medium coverage concealer of sorts to subtly disguise areas of unevenness and reduce the appearance of blue-tinged veins. It’s the makeup equivalent of 5 derniere tights.
Texture-wise, it’s deliciously creamy, gliding over limbs smoothly and taking about a minute to work in before drying down speedily to give an even, matte finish that’s both streak and orange-free. Plus, it’s transfer-proof and water resistant to ensure it only comes off when you want it too - when showered off.
If you’re looking for a longer-lasting ‘bake’ though, the range’s buildable Express 4 in 1 Tan , £19.99, is worth reaching for instead - a gel-liquid textured tan that has legs. Wash off after one to three hours for a more natural finish, overnight for a post-holiday glow.
For a skin finishing product, pick up the range's Instant Glow Face and Body , £14.99, a body highlighter that gilds skin in the most flattering of lights - simply apply to the collarbone and shins for a lit-from-within sheen. If however, you’re looking for something that straddles the lines between sunkissed colour and skincare, Daily Tighten Tan , £9.99, could become your new daily go-to thanks to ingredients, lipout and xeradin, that work to help reduce the appearance of cellulite.
From matte to radiant, short to long-term, the new collection has a wide range of bronzing bases covered. A much more dependable option for achieving a summer glow than the sun in the coming months.