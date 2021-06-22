Charlotte Tilbury's first ever SPF just landed – and it does so much more than protect you from the sun

This week sees the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's Invisible UV Flawless Poreless Primer SPF 50 PA++++ , £39. Despite already offering a plethora of much-loved skincare and base offerings, none of the existing Charlotte Tilbury collection includes SPF, so this is certainly something to shout about.

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.

In true Tilbury fashion, it doesn't simply provide factor 50 protection from UVA and UVB rays, it also lends a soft-focus glowy filter-like appearance to the skin, blurring and smoothing pores, making it a 10/10 base for makeup. If we were to compare it to something else from Charlotte's range we'd probably say it's most similar to the non-greasy, blur-giving Brightening Youth Glow Primer , £39.

"I worked with my in-house scientists to create a perfecting filter with a blend of potent ingredients and extracts that not only shield, but plump, smooth and protect the look of your skin too," says Charlotte herself. "It’s a skincare-meets-makeup hybrid with a weightless, breathable, invisible formula which glides on in a satin-smooth texture, instantly absorbing into the skin leaving no greasy residue, no white cast and no flashback."

The silicone-free, fragrance-free formula is peach-tinted but the brand has tested it on all skin tones to make sure it suits everyone, giving a fresh-faced look to everyone who uses it.

What does it feel like?

It calls itself a primer and certainly has the lightweight feel of one rather than the heavier formula we've come to expect from SPF. It has skincare ingredients in too, including Collalift, an active ingredient that boosts hyaluronic acid, elasticity Charlotte's signature blend of oils and actives including peptides, camellia oil and aloe vera to nourish.

How do you use it?

The UV Flawless Poreless Primer should be applied as the final step in your skincare routine / the first step in your makeup routine. Apply it to cleansed, moisturised skin in an even layer before makeup.

