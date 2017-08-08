Review: Charlotte Tilbury’s new Contour and Beauty Light Wands

Ayesha Muttucumaru 8 August 2017
charlotte-tilbury-contour

When it comes to adding definition and mega-watt highlight to enhance features, Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launches have definitely caught our eye. Here's why

When it comes to glowy skin and makeup that makes cheekbones pop, few brands do it better than Charlotte Tilbury. The brand’s Filmstar Bronze and Glow  is one of our favourite go-to contouring duos, but for a sheerer and creamier finish, its latest launch could add a whole new dimension to our sculpting skills. Meet Charlotte Tilbury’s new Contour and Beauty Light Wands from the freshly unveiled Hollywood collection, a double act of magic tools from the hugely successful makeup artist tipped to help you manipulate shadow and light like a pro.

Priced at £29 each and launching on the 10th of August, their gel-like consistency is certain to appeal to those who prefer a touch of cream contouring  over powder. Slick and simple to use, the beauty is in the application as well as the formulas, with the wands’ soft cushion-tipped applicators providing an extra degree of precision for pinpointing your placement and dispensing product smoothly.

Available in two shades, (light and dark) the Contour Wand is both easy to blend and fast to set to make it ideal for contour touch-ups when on the go. The Beauty Light Wand is a personal favourite, offering up the type of liquid gold iridescence that cleverly catches and reflects light wherever and whenever you apply it. If you love the brand’s  Retoucher Conceal & Treat Sticks  (raises hand), then like me, you’ll particularly love the latter.

Trying the products out at its recent launch event, I particularly liked the Contour Wand’s ability to add a buildable veil of definition to my cheekbones and my jawline - an effect that was very much welcome that day (due to a severe case of ‘fatigue face’). The Beauty Light Wand added some much-needed radiance to my tired complexion to help create an overall lifting effect - as a highlighter obsessive, I'd definitely use it again. With a touch of blush on the apples of my cheeks for a hint of colour to complete the look, I’d happily wear the wands solo or together depending on the level of intensity I was after.

Spreading evenly and smoothly, those well-versed and new to contouring are both likely to find a place for these tools in their makeup routines. They're quite pricey, but whether you choose to buy one or both, they give the art of sculpting a user-friendly spin.

The Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand is available to buy online in  Light to Medium here  and  Medium to Dark here , and the Beauty Light Wand is available to  buy online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


