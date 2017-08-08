Review: Charlotte Tilbury’s new Contour and Beauty Light Wands

When it comes to glowy skin and makeup that makes cheekbones pop, few brands do it better than Charlotte Tilbury. The brand’s Filmstar Bronze and Glow is one of our favourite go-to contouring duos, but for a sheerer and creamier finish, its latest launch could add a whole new dimension to our sculpting skills. Meet Charlotte Tilbury’s new Contour and Beauty Light Wands from the freshly unveiled Hollywood collection, a double act of magic tools from the hugely successful makeup artist tipped to help you manipulate shadow and light like a pro. Priced at £29 each and launching on the 10th of August, their gel-like consistency is certain to appeal to those who prefer a touch of cream contouring over powder. Slick and simple to use, the beauty is in the application as well as the formulas, with the wands’ soft cushion-tipped applicators providing an extra degree of precision for pinpointing your placement and dispensing product smoothly.

Available in two shades, (light and dark) the Contour Wand is both easy to blend and fast to set to make it ideal for contour touch-ups when on the go. The Beauty Light Wand is a personal favourite, offering up the type of liquid gold iridescence that cleverly catches and reflects light wherever and whenever you apply it. If you love the brand’s Retoucher Conceal & Treat Sticks (raises hand), then like me, you’ll particularly love the latter.