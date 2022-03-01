What to buy from Clarins’ first-ever makeup brush collection

When we first heard that Clarins was about to launch its very first collection of makeup brushes , two thoughts crossed our minds. Firstly, ‘How soon can we try them?’ and secondly, ‘Wait, what - they haven’t had makeup brushes before?’ A quick scroll through our beauty archives and the brand’s site reveals that, while their makeup accessories have ranged from mini sponges and brushes in the past (usually accompanying a compact), a standalone full size range has been absent from their permanent portfolio.

However, as of this Bank Holiday weekend, that gap has been well and truly filled with a six-strong range of fluffy tools designed to make our makeup efforts go as smoothly as possible.

What’s in the collection

Six birch wood handled makeup brushes (sourced from sustainably managed forests) featuring soft synthetic bristles. Covering everything from base to blush and blending, here’s the full breakdown of the range.

What they’re like to use

First impressions? They’re suuuuper soft. So soft in fact, that you could spend a fair few minutes just stroking them across your face. It’s the makeup equivalent of morning meditation.

Expertly cut and with fibres that pick up product with ease, they provide a smooth, even finish. They work well with powders and creams alike and thanks to their densely bristled heads and precision shapes, are great for building up intensity gradually for a more natural finish - no matter how heavy-handed your efforts.

What to buy

If you’re deciding where to put your pennies this month makeup brush-wise, these are the tools that are worth the investment.

For base: Multi-use Foundation Brush, £26