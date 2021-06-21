Drunk Elephant's new blush drops give the most natural rosy flush

As I’ve got older, blusher has become an ever more important part of my ‘face’. It’s an annoying fact that over time, you lose pigment from your skin and hair - everything just looks a bit washed out. Now I consider it essential to have just a little bit of something on my cheeks, to spare myself those tedious 'are you alright? You look a bit tired,' questions, (mostly from my own reflection, I have to add).

Hallelujah then for Drunk Elephant’s new O-Bloos Rosi Drops , £30

They are a skincare/makeup hybrid mixing beautiful rose gold (with emphasis on the rose) with omega fatty acids, for a silky seamless blend. You mix them with your moisturiser or SPF – strange as it sounds, all-over blush does work – or dot on neat to cheeks. Or both.

Ever since the pre-launch sample arrived, I’ve been guarding my Bloos (meaning blush in Dutch) with my life. These little concentrated drops of ‘flush’ give that youthful glow (as opposed to a menopausal one) the kind you get when you’ve been doing something a bit naughty or hours of yoga or gua sha, or if you’re 17 like my daughter. They make you look a bit more healthy, a bit more fresh and a bit more intriguing. If you’re in the market for bridal makeup, they should definitely be on your trial list. If you're my side of 40, they are your new best friend.