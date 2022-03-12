MAC's answer to smudge-free liquid eyeliner

Precision is everything when it comes to liquid eyeliner, but can you get the same expert flick with a gel? Yes, in the case of MAC's Fluidline Eyeliner Gel - a super soft, almost creamy formula, it glides on effortless yet accurately; no wayward lines or smudges to be seen.



Used with a brush, the tiniest amount of product is needed to perfect a slick line, making the 3g pot deceptively long lasting and the price better value than it seems. Densely pigmented, application is fast and simple with no need to retrace your line unless you want to build it up for even bolder colour.



Despite the malleable texture, once on the skin the gel sets almost instantly; a dream formula for a hard and fast flick which doesn't compromise on being kind to your eyes, with no dragging necessary for an expertly drawn line. In a word? Flawless.



Mac Fluidline Eyeliner Gel, £15.50, available from www.maccosmetics.co.uk