Review: MAC Lunar New Year Collection

Think Chinese New Year and of most of us envisage a colour palette of bright red and gold, but in a departure from tradition, MAC has come over all sweet and floral to mark this year’s celebration on 16th February. The MAC Lunar New Year Limited Edition Collection plays on the romantic nature of those born under this year’s zodiac sign (the year of the dog), as well as traits such as a preponderance for daydreaming and a preference for nature and the countryside over the city. Hence, an ombré yellow and pink packaged offering inspired by spring-like cherry blossom with a slightly kitsch, whimsical feel. What is it? A limited edition collection including a nine pan eyeshadow palette (£26), five lipsticks (£17.50 each) and a powder blush duo compact (£25.50). The colour palette is notably heavy on the peach, with peeks of bubblegum pink, rose gold and mauve, and names reflective of Chinese New Year good wishes: Prosperity and Good Health lipsticks, Luck and Fortune eyeshadow and a peach/ light pink blusher combo featuring Love Token and Long Life & Happiness.

The shadow palette features a mix-up of mattes, pearl and lustre (shimmer essentially), lipstick-wise you’ve got two mattes and three more creamy bullets and blushers are matte, which is just as well given the baby pink hues going on here. Who is it for?

The ‘healthy’ pink vibe makes this limited edition launch more wearable than many, and colour payoff for lipstick and powder is impressive (honestly better on face than my pale arm swatch gives away), although tonally the range might work better for lighter skins in terms of lipstick and blusher in particular. Originally shared by MAC Senior Artists from Korea, there’s more than a hint of kawaii (cute) in both packaging and product, but nothing’s too Barbie-ish once on and shadows, lipstick and blusher all have incredible lasting power. If you’re a sucker for an Instagrammable limited edition, but want your makeup to transcend trends, the Lunar collection will likely appeal, although obviously MAC isn’t the most economical of brands to buy into. The verdict

Ayesha would NEVER choose this lipstick shade IRL, but was pleasantly surprised by the cheering (and moisturising) bright pink lip, and while she’d normally opt for bronze shadows, the dusty pinks with a lighter pop of pearl at the inner corner of the eye was subtle enough for daily wear. The blusher didn’t really show up on her skintone, so there’s that. As for myself, this was just my jam as far as colourways go, although peach on eyes, lips and cheeks at the same time is clearly overkill. In contrast to Ayesha, I found the blusher a bit acid bright for my pallid Celtic colouring, but the lipsticks (I’m wearing Good Health here) were all spot on and I’d wear all bar one of the eyeshadows regularly (the shade in questions, Luck and Fortune, could easily be used as a blusher, however). The mauve shade family tends to make my hazel eyes look greener which is welcome, and there was no creasing during the day, although the shadow does wear off a little come evening. The lipsticks on the other hand are tattoo-like in terms of longevity- I can’t fault them. All in all, the Lunar New Year is looking pretty healthy and bright.

Eyeshadow swatches on a lighter skin tone