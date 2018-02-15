Review: new Bareminerals Gen Nude Blushers and Lip Lacquers

When it comes to nude makeup, finding your perfect match can be as difficult as shopping for the right shade of foundation or red lipstick . Requirements differ from person to person and there are a number of factors to take into account - most notably, skin tone and natural lip colour. It should look effortless and fresh-faced and work to enhance your individual undertones - qualities that Bareminerals’ new Gen Nude Blushers, £22, and Lip Lacquers, £17, aim to cover courtesy of their wide shade range.

Who are they for?

Due to the variety of shades available, potentially anyone. There are 10 blushers and 10 lip lacquers to choose from, with both line-ups having been developed with radiance and colour payoff in mind. Containing a mineral complex of light-reflective pearls, the blushers claim to brighten skin as well as blur imperfections (not usually something I reach for a blusher for, but interesting nonetheless), while the lip lacquers claim to be non-sticky, moisturising and full coverage with one swipe.

Their most interesting claim though is that they complement any skin tone - one that we were particularly eager to put to the test. Ranging from beiges to peaches, mauves to pinks, there's an interesting mixture of traditional nudes and flashes of colour available. These were the shades we picked:

Kully Buhal (olive skin tone) - the rosy ‘Call My Blush’ and mauve ‘Everything.’