Review: new Bareminerals Gen Nude Blushers and Lip Lacquers

Do the new line-ups provide an option for every skin tone? Three of us put them to the test to see if they deliver
When it comes to nude makeup, finding your perfect match can be as difficult as shopping for the right shade of foundation or red lipstick . Requirements differ from person to person and there are a number of factors to take into account - most notably, skin tone and natural lip colour. It should look effortless and fresh-faced and work to enhance your individual undertones - qualities that Bareminerals’ new Gen Nude Blushers, £22, and Lip Lacquers, £17, aim to cover courtesy of their wide shade range.
Who are they for?
Due to the variety of shades available, potentially anyone. There are 10 blushers and 10 lip lacquers to choose from, with both line-ups having been developed with radiance and colour payoff in mind. Containing a mineral complex of light-reflective pearls, the blushers claim to brighten skin as well as blur imperfections (not usually something I reach for a blusher for, but interesting nonetheless), while the lip lacquers claim to be non-sticky, moisturising and full coverage with one swipe.
Their most interesting claim though is that they complement any skin tone - one that we were particularly eager to put to the test. Ranging from beiges to peaches, mauves to pinks, there's an interesting mixture of traditional nudes and flashes of colour available. These were the shades we picked:
Kully Buhal (olive skin tone) - the rosy ‘Call My Blush’ and mauve ‘Everything.’
Alex Harrison (fair to medium skin tone) - ‘That Peach Tho’ blush and matching ‘Squad’ Lip Lacquer .
Ayesha Muttucumaru (medium deep skin tone) - ‘You Had Me at Merlot’ blush and deep mauve ‘Werk.’
Thanks to their mineral-rich formulas, they also offer a range of skin conditioning benefits too - ideal if your lips or cheeks are feeling a little dry at the moment. The lip lacquers contain protective and strengthening copper to help parched lips feel softer, while the blushers contain mineral mica to help skin appear smoother.
Their radiance-boosting effects are further enhanced thanks to the high shine finish of the glosses and light-reflective mineral pearls contained in the blushers. Sounds like just the combo to give skin a pick-me-up in the current wintry conditions.
The verdict?
Overall, the new line-ups received a big thumbs-up from all - particularly the blushers. Providing a fresh-faced healthy-looking glow, they were easily to build up intensity-wise and provided the perfect flush of colour that we look for in a powder blush. We were big fans of their buttery textures and they were longwearing too.
The lip glosses were a bit sticky in texture but we were impressed by their colour payoff. While taking more than one swipe to achieve full coverage, they were certainly more intense than other liquid lipstick/lip gloss hybrids that we've tried and the wide variety of shades provided an option to suit each of our skin tones. Personally, the deep mauve ‘Werk’ served as an interesting nude alternative to the assortment of browns and caramels that I’ve accumulated over the years, better allowing my natural mauve/plum lip colour to shine through (something that I’ve often found difficult to match in the past). If I was going for something traditionally 'nudey,' the deep beige 'Perf' would be best suited.
The lip lacquer's thin applicator was also a welcome feature for precision detailing around the cupid’s bow (those who like to use a thicker wand may prefer the brand’s Buttercream Lip Gloss range instead).
Providing a multi-dimensional and natural-looking pop of colour to lips and cheeks, we were impressed with the new additions. Whether you have a fair, olive or deep skin tone, you’ll find your match here.
Bareminerals Gen Nude Powder Blush, £22. Buy online here .
Bareminerals Gen Nude Patent Lip Lacquers, £17. Buy online here .
Read more: Is this Benefit’s best mascara yet? We put Badgal Bang to the test.