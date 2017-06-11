Review: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

When it comes to Urban Decay’s cult Naked palettes, everyone has their favourite. Whether it’s the golden-hued Naked 1, taupe-hued Naked 2 or rose-hued Naked 3, the collection’s renowned for its versatility and ability to suit a wide variety of different skin tones and eye colours. In fact, pretty much everyone at GTG HQ owns one.



It’s hard to imagine how the brand could add to its already far-reaching range however, that they have - and to pretty eye-catching degree. Say hello to Naked Heat, the latest addition to the family with the potential to take your nude eye look to the next level.

How Naked Heat differs from its predecessors

The sixth palette in the iconic series, its selection of 12 new shades makes for a striking edit of sunset-inspired colours. Taking an amber-hued slant this time around, it offers up a medley of browns, coppers, butterscotches, reds and siennas in its line-up. Warmer and richer, it provides a varied assortment of neutrals to experiment with in the summer months.



Finish-wise, the palette follows in the footsteps of its predecessors courtesy of its choice of shimmers and mattes designed to be used alone or to be layered on top of one another. From the matte red En Fuego to the glistening bronze Ember, cream-coloured Chaser to burnt orange He Devil, there’s something to suit both day and night.

How it measures up

Providing the kind of high colour payoff that the series has become famous for, the shadows brush on smoothly and layer very well indeed with mattes and shimmers mixing with ease for creating extra depth and dimension.