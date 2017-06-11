Review: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 June 2017
naked-heat

The sixth Naked palette from the iconic series is set to hit shelves on the 27th of July. Is it the hottest yet? We found out as we put Naked Heat to the test

When it comes to Urban Decay’s cult Naked palettes, everyone has their favourite. Whether it’s the golden-hued Naked 1, taupe-hued Naked 2 or rose-hued Naked 3, the collection’s renowned for its versatility and ability to suit a wide variety of different skin tones and eye colours. In fact, pretty much everyone at GTG HQ owns one.

It’s hard to imagine how the brand could add to its already far-reaching range however, that they have - and to pretty eye-catching degree. Say hello to Naked Heat, the latest addition to the family with the potential to take your nude eye look to the next level.

How Naked Heat differs from its predecessors

The sixth palette in the iconic series, its selection of 12 new shades makes for a striking edit of sunset-inspired colours. Taking an amber-hued slant this time around, it offers up a medley of browns, coppers, butterscotches, reds and siennas in its line-up. Warmer and richer, it provides a varied assortment of neutrals to experiment with in the summer months.

Finish-wise, the palette follows in the footsteps of its predecessors courtesy of its choice of shimmers and mattes designed to be used alone or to be layered on top of one another. From the matte red En Fuego to the glistening bronze Ember, cream-coloured Chaser to burnt orange He Devil, there’s something to suit both day and night.

How it measures up

Providing the kind of high colour payoff that the series has become famous for, the shadows brush on smoothly and layer very well indeed with mattes and shimmers mixing with ease for creating extra depth and dimension.

Delving straight in to see how its assortment of summery shades would look on my darker skin tone, I started with the brown matte Low Blow as a base using the blending side of the double-ended brush. Next, I applied the burgundy En Fuego over my lids and then the deep reddish-brown Ashes in the creases and outer corners using the brush’s detailing end. To finish, I pushed in a little of the metallic burnt red Dirty Talk into the middle of my lids for an iridescent finishing touch.

Despite its more fiery assortment of shades, the colours were actually much more wearable than I expected. While Naked palettes 1 and 2 are more universal in their appeal (my daily go-tos in fact), this latest incarnation serves as a quick and easy way to step out of your eye look comfort zone. A little less niche than the rose-hued Naked 3, its distinct point of difference lies in the warmer twist it gives traditional neutrals. I’d place it alongside the likes of my trusty Naked Smoky in terms of finish, effect and shade range - but it’s that little bit more interesting.

Whether for sizzling summer’s day or balmy evening, to create a warm smokey eye or to add a tropical wash of colour, it makes for an easy yet effective way to add a quick pop of colour to your new season look. Plus, its golden vertical blind-inspired box with a gorgeous two-toned sky poking through is certain to carry that summer feel good feeling well into the winter months too.

Urban Decay Naked Heat, £39.50, is avilable now from  www.urbandecay.co.uk .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Save


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More