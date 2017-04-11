The Ordinary foundations review - are they worth the hype?

With a sign-up list of well over 25,000 people, it’s safe to say that the launch of The Ordinary’s new foundations is one of the most highly anticipated of the year. And at under £6 a pop, among one of the most affordable foundations too.

If the success of the brand’s skincare line is anything to go by, the demand comes as no surprise. Becoming ASOS’s fastest growing beauty brand, its £6 serums’ focus on intelligent ingredient selection demonstrates its budget beauty prowess, to give the company a distinct point of difference to its low-cost counterparts.

Known simply as The Ordinary Colours, the two new foundations provide two finishes to choose from: Serum Foundation SPF15 , £5.70, for those who prefer a medium, more lightweight coverage, and Coverage Foundation SPF15 , £5.90, for those looking for something more pigmented. How do they measure up? We put them to the rigorous GTG test - read our full review below...

What do they promise?

Formula: “Pigments used within each formula are suspended in a unique spreadability system, allowing for even coverage and ultimate skin naturalness.”

Finish: “With a semi-matte, breathable finish both foundations promise long-lasting, durable wear and avoid collecting in fine lines.”

Shade range: “The Ordinary’s unique suspension system allows shades to look so natural that three colours or more will suit most skin tones.”

MORE GLOSS: The best concealers for olive and dark skin tones

Do they deliver?

Formula and finish

The Serum Foundation SPF15

Comfortable on skin and easy to blend, the water-like feel of this particular foundation ensures it slips on pretty dreamily. Providing sheer to medium coverage, its semi-matte finish is certain to appeal to dry and oily skin types alike, while its lightweight texture makes it noticeably more wearable. It blends beautifully and makes for a great choice for those looking for a more natural-looking finish.

The Coverage Foundation SPF15

If the serum foundation is akin to a silk blouse in this cover-up ensemble, this creamier alternative is definitely the cashmere jumper. Providing a more comprehensive level of coverage, its non-greasy formula makes light work of moderate levels of uneven skin tone, with a little going a surprisingly long way. Best for combination to oily skin types, (more parched skin types might find it sinks into dry patches), it’s the better of the two when it comes to greater pigment and longevity.

Shade range

With both foundations available in 21 shades, the inclusivity of both is very impressive. From fair to very deep, they additionally take account of common undertones (yellow, pink, neutral, red and more), to ensure more extensive tonal reach. Two shades seemed to be the best fit shade-wise for us (30R and 30Y), blending very well and delivering in terms of the even finish that they promised.

MORE GLOSS: The best high street foundations under £20

Would we recommend them?

Yes - particularly when compared to foundations of similar price points in terms of shade range and coverage. If you’re looking for something lighter, opt for the pretty universally appealing Serum Foundation. Looking for something more heavy-duty? Opt for the Coverage Foundation. Plus, their pump dispensers keep application mess-free - a welcomed addition, although you can also buy a dropper for 30p if you prefer. They may be ‘Ordinary’ by name, but when compared to other brands in terms of inclusivity, cost and finish, it appears they may be anything but.

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation, £5.90. Buy online here .

The Ordinary Serum Foundation, £5.70. Buy online here.

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .