Review: Urban Decay All-Nighter Concealer

Anna Hunter 29 January 2018
urban-decay-concealer

The All-Nighter family are expanding, and this waterproof, full-coverage concealer certainly comes on strong. We put the liquid troubleshooter through its paces, and by paces we mean showers, sweaty gym classes and long slogs in the office. On your marks…

It started with a makeup setting spray , now Urban Decay has carved a niche for longlasting makeup, from bestselling 24/7 eyeliners  and lip pencils  to All Nighter Liquid Foundation , and now a concentrated concealer that claims to be so opaque that it covers tattoos, as well as the usual sticking points of blemishes, redness and dark spots (notoriously tricky to even out). Quite the tall order, so here’s the scoop on the new All-Nighter Concealer. We didn’t sleep in our makeup for the record, as per the ‘all-nighter’ tagline, but we did put our faces about to the extreme.

What is it?

THICK that’s what. It’s apparently 73 per cent more pigmented that Urban Decay’s Naked Skin Concealer (random stat I will remember forever), and just a dab is all you need- layer this and you could find that you can’t move your face. There are 14 shades in the range, and as a heads up, I found the Fair hues to be very fair indeed. Some report that the shades oxidise on dry down and become darker, and Urban Decay artists themselves advise opting for the lighter option if you’re in between shades, but oddly I found the opposite to be true (I’d normally be firmly in the fair camp). Maybe I’ve acquired a Jan tan? Hmmm. For Ayesha at the other end of the skintone spectrum, Dark Warm was the closest match.

As for performance, the finish is most definitely matte as promised, and for the record, it’s going nowhere once on. I applied over my usual foundation before work, it required no touch-ups during the day and was still in place and doing its zit camouflaging thing post clammy evening dance class. It feels comfortable and non-drying, although I’d go into store for a shade match in good light where possible- both Fair shades were just a bit on the chalky side for me, which can look obvious given the potency of the pigment. Also, don’t team these with a heavy, full face of base unless you really need the coverage. They’re powerful enough alone- too thick a base and the overall look could veer into paint-like.

Who is it for?

Anyone that’s after stay-put, no nonsense coverage for angry blemishes, redness , dark shadows, acne scarring or other base gripes that weedier options aren’t tackling. While the end result is impressively flawless if you find ‘the one’, an important word on the shade range- there’s simply not enough choice here for dark skintones. Everyone needs an exact match to make this work, and we found that the deeper you go, the fewer options there are. UD would do well to expand the offering, asap- at least in line with the 24 shades offered in the All Nighter Foundation range.

The verdict

The lack of darker end of the spectrum shades left us wanting, but it does what it says on the wand, blends in well if you get the right shade and is tenacious in terms of sticking around and fulfilling its ‘concealing without caking’ credentials.

Urban Decay All Nighter Concealer, £20,  buy online 

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More