Urban Decay's new purple Naked palette makes all eye colours pop

If you told us at the beginning of the year we'd be swooning over purple eyeshadow we wouldn't have believed you. But we also wouldn't have believed we'd have been OOO for three months, so 2020 is full of surprises. As far as violets go, Urban Decay is anything but shrinking and its new Naked Ultraviolet palette , £43 is a homage to the brand's signature purple branding. Purple is the shade that makes all eye colours pop and we think this is their most versatile palette yet, even if you usually favour cool tones.

The palette is home to the classic peachy neutrals we've come to expect in every iteration of the original Naked Palette, but with a bold burst of violets and sensual deep purples and even a contrasting pastel green. As always it's a perfect blend of 12 mattes, metallics and holographic shimmers. The seven shades on the left create a softer look, while the five to the right add drama.