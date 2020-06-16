Urban Decay's new purple Naked palette makes all eye colours pop

Melanie Macleod16 June 2020
urban-decay-ultra-violet-1

Wearable, fun and bold, the Naked Ultraviolet palette has something for everyone

If you told us at the beginning of the year we'd be swooning over purple eyeshadow we wouldn't have believed you. But we also wouldn't have believed we'd have been OOO for three months, so 2020 is full of surprises.

As far as violets go, Urban Decay is anything but shrinking and its new  Naked Ultraviolet palette , £43 is a homage to the brand's signature purple branding.

Purple is the shade that makes all eye colours pop and we think this is their most versatile palette yet, even if you usually favour cool tones.

@getthegloss

Purple vibes swatching the @urbandecaycosmetics Ultraviolet Palette ##fyp ##foryoupage ##urbandecay ##urbandecaycosmetics ##ultravioletpalette ##swatches

original sound - oliviaelysse

The palette is home to the classic peachy neutrals we've come to expect in every iteration of the original Naked Palette, but with a bold burst of violets and sensual deep purples and even a contrasting pastel green. As always it's a perfect blend of 12 mattes, metallics and holographic shimmers.

The seven shades on the left create a softer look, while the five to the right add drama.

With its double-ended-brush, it follows on from the pink-toned Naked Cherry  and the golden-hued Naked Honey.

MORE GLOSS: How to do a rose gold smokey eye

As an Urban Decay devotee, GTG's Jemma is first in the queue to try the palette: "There’s not one colour in Naked Ultraviolet that I wouldn’t use – rare when it comes to palettes! There’s a good balance between neutral natural colours for daytime looks and the vibrant violet hues for a little more colour-pop and glam so it’s actually a palette you can get use out of. And if this photo of makeup artist Jamie Genevieve isn’t enough to convince you, I don’t know what will."

Buy the  Naked Ultraviolet palette , £43 on  Urbandecay.co.uk  and nationwide from July 1.


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More