Review: Urban Decay’s new Naked Skin Shapeshifter palette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 7 June 2017
urban-decay-palette-1

With nine powders and creams to contour, colour-correct and highlight, the amount of product packed into the brand's latest launch is pretty impressive. How does it measure up? We put it to the test to find out

With nine shades, four powders and five creams in its arsenal, Urban Decay's Shapeshifter looks set to take throwing shapes to a whole new level.

Designed to provide all the tools needed to contour, colour-correct and highlight wherever you are, the new launch really is something rather special to behold. Separated by a double-sided mirror, it opens to reveal a collection of wide-ranging shades - powders on one side, creams on the other. An extremely cool idea indeed, but does it deliver in both style and substance?

The shade range

Available in two colourways - Light Medium Shift for light to medium skin tones and Medium Dark Shift for medium to dark skin tones (the one I tested) - it looks to provide a colour, finish and texture for a range of different ethnicities. Pushing the limits in terms of sheer volume of product that can be packed into a single palette, the result is neither overly bulky nor heavy - in fact, it’s surprisingly travel-friendly to provide practicality without compromising on quantity.

The colour choice

In terms of pigment, it doesn’t disappoint. In true UD style, it’s colour payoff is high yet extremely easy to blend. For those who prefer the intensity of a powder, there’s ample choice - three for contouring and one pearl shade for highlighting. For those with a penchant for something slicker, the choice of five creams - three for colour-correcting and one pearl shade for highlighting - makes for a sheerer alternative.

The results

Just as effective used in their respective texture families as they are layered on top of one another for extra depth and dimension, we were impressed by the number of different effects we were able to achieve. Using the darker shades in the dips of our cheekbones, the highlighters on the apples and the colour correctors to give our concealers an extra dose of dark circle coverage, there were a range of options available.

With ample variety to experiment with, it appeals to beginners and more experienced contouring connoisseurs alike - however, the choice may well be a bit overwhelming at first. Our advice? Try a single cream contouring and highlighting shade for starters (blended with fingers for greater ease of use), gradually building your way up to the other shades, the powders and finally, layering both. There are also some useful pointers to be found on Urban Decay's YouTube channel . With so much choice at your fingertips, you'll get the most out of the palette in no time at all.

Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter is £39.50 and is available to  buy online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


