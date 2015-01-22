The nail art kit you need to snap up fast

Judy Johnson 22 January 2015
gtg-wah-nails-kit-main

WAH Nails has crammed everything a budding nail artist could need into one shiny It-kit


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Nail artistes, rejoice: the January sales gods have come up trumps with a huge discount on one of the best nail art kits around, by super hip and almost too-cool WAH Nails. 

Complete with nail art pens, files, scissors, brushes, how-to guides and design inspiration plus seven colour varnishes, one top coat and two pots of nail gems, it’s the whole package, containing over £130 worth of product - and right now on Boots.com it has an incredible £60 saving. 

Novices, fear not for the included guides offer advice on how to perfect designs such as leopard print in six simple steps, and the nail pens are an absolute cinch to use, even if your drawing skills are a little rough around the edges. Packaged in a holographic carry case, the nail colours range from cute and chic nudes to bright reds and candy-coloured pastels. A suits-all kit that will help you brush up on your artistry skills and guarantee you a good manicure - get in there quick while stocks last. 

WAH Ultimate Nail Kit, was £85 now £25,  available from Boots.com 


You may also like

Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw
How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'
How to stop prickly heat and heat rash from ruining your summer
The prickly heat rash product survival kit


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Holland & Barrett Elderberry Immunity Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc 30 Gummies, £10.99
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22
Dr Barbara Sturm Exoso Metic collection, from £70
Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser was members price £9 | non-members £25
Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
Pink Heatless Curler, was £42 now £35.70

More Gloss

Skin
The best high-strength Vitamin C serums that won’t irritate your skin
Hair
The best bond repair hair treatments to heal damaged hair
Budget Beauty
Glossy Picks: this month's best new budget beauty buys
Skin
Are exosomes the future of sculpted, glowing skin?
Makeup
How to do liquid eyeliner for hooded lids
Makeup
14 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone
Beauty
Glossy Picks: 19 of the best beauty buys to get you prepped and ready for summer
Beauty
6 of the best dry body brushes to get smooth glowing skin
Explore More