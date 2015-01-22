The nail art kit you need to snap up fast

Nail artistes, rejoice: the January sales gods have come up trumps with a huge discount on one of the best nail art kits around, by super hip and almost too-cool WAH Nails.



Complete with nail art pens, files, scissors, brushes, how-to guides and design inspiration plus seven colour varnishes, one top coat and two pots of nail gems, it’s the whole package, containing over £130 worth of product - and right now on Boots.com it has an incredible £60 saving.



Novices, fear not for the included guides offer advice on how to perfect designs such as leopard print in six simple steps, and the nail pens are an absolute cinch to use, even if your drawing skills are a little rough around the edges. Packaged in a holographic carry case, the nail colours range from cute and chic nudes to bright reds and candy-coloured pastels. A suits-all kit that will help you brush up on your artistry skills and guarantee you a good manicure - get in there quick while stocks last.



WAH Ultimate Nail Kit, was £85 now £25, available from Boots.com