Fenty Beauty is releasing its first mascara - and it's not short on drama

Melanie Macleod8 January 2020
fenty-14

Rihanna took to Instagram to announce the launch of Fenty's Full Frontal Mascara with a wand that takes volume to a whole new level

We’ve been waiting patiently for new music from Rihanna since 2016 and while Riri is yet to drop an album, she has announced that Fenty Beauty  is blessing us with a mascara - so at least we know why there’s a delay with the album.

Full Frontal Mascara, £21, launches on 16 January in Harvey Nichols  and Boots  and promises to deliver eye-opening, full-on fanned out lashes, with an exclusive dual-sided 'flat-to-fat' brush that will lengthen, volumise, curl and lift. The brush has been designed so that the different sides do different things; the fat side lifts lashes, while the flat side is responsible for defining and curling.

"I like to get every single little lash to expose them all," Rihanna says. "I wanted to make sure this mascara lets you do that. You get volume, lift, and curl all with one product and this amazing brush.”

We know Fenty’s formulas are hardworking (like Rihanna herself) and Full Frontal Mascara is no different - it’s water and swear-resistant, so will be able to withstand our commute to work, a day at the desk, spin at the gym and even drinks after.

The packaging is on point too, with Fenty Beauty's trademark paint-splattered effect adorning the black and rose gold ombre case - excited is an understatement!

The mascara joins Fenty Beauty's ever-expanding repertoire, which already includes the groundbreaking  Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation,  and the glow-giving  Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter , among other flawless face products. It's no surprise that Rihanna's now made a foray into mascara, given that the end of 2019 saw her launch eyeshadow palettes  too - it's Riri's world, and we're just living in it.

We'll be waiting patiently for January 16 for Full Frontal to launch - in the meantime, check out our edit of the best volumising mascaras .


