Fenty Beauty is releasing its first mascara - and it's not short on drama

We’ve been waiting patiently for new music from Rihanna since 2016 and while Riri is yet to drop an album, she has announced that Fenty Beauty is blessing us with a mascara - so at least we know why there’s a delay with the album.

Full Frontal Mascara, £21, launches on 16 January in Harvey Nichols and Boots and promises to deliver eye-opening, full-on fanned out lashes, with an exclusive dual-sided 'flat-to-fat' brush that will lengthen, volumise, curl and lift. The brush has been designed so that the different sides do different things; the fat side lifts lashes, while the flat side is responsible for defining and curling.

"I like to get every single little lash to expose them all," Rihanna says. "I wanted to make sure this mascara lets you do that. You get volume, lift, and curl all with one product and this amazing brush.”