Rita Ora collaborates with Rimmel for nail and lipstick range

4 March 2014
get-the-gloss-rita-ora-for-rimmel-

Rimmel adds another name to its line-up of leading ladies with British singer Rita Ora. Katie Robertson takes a look at the new make-up collaboration

Here at GTG we love a make-up collaboration - what could be better than celebs and beauty rolled into one glamorous package? As far as leading ladies go, Rimmel has had a pretty impressive history of employing London’s ‘it’ girls to front their campaigns - Lily Cole, Kate Moss and Georgia Jagger have all put their faces to the name - and their latest choice certainly doesn't disappoint.

London’s Brit-pop princess Rita Ora has teamed up with Rimmel London to produce a showstopping range of polishes and lip colours that, given her usual outlandish and eclectic style, will not disappoint.

Based on the existing Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish, Rita has brought out 12 new shades in a mix of warm power pinks and tantalising teals alongside a cooler selection of pearly whites, ice blues and baby pinks - there’s a shade for every mood and occasion. All created with wide flat brushes, these polishes allow for easy application and have great opacity, making them the ultimate ‘one coat wonders’. We recommend you try the frosty, pastel shades first as they’re set to be a big part of spring’s new look.

The collection also features five new shades of Lasting Finish Colour Rush Balm that come in a selection of beautiful berries, dark crimsons and fuschia pinks.  Beautifully pigmented, vibrant in colour and deeply moisturising, these lip stains are likely to be your new go-to beauty essential.

Having been involved in every stage of the process from concept to design Rita has also captioned the entire range with tongue-in-cheek titles such as ‘Lose Your Lingerie’, ‘Midnight Rendezvous’ and ‘White Hot Love’ that are as fun and flirty as the creator herself.

This colourful collection is just the ticket to inject some warmth into this weary winter weather, and as usual epitomises the quirky Brit-pop style that we so love about Rimmel and indeed Rita - as a result it gets a massive two manicured thumbs up from GTG.

Available nationwide from 19th March


