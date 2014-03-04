Rita Ora collaborates with Rimmel for nail and lipstick range

Here at GTG we love a make-up collaboration - what could be better than celebs and beauty rolled into one glamorous package? As far as leading ladies go, Rimmel has had a pretty impressive history of employing London’s ‘it’ girls to front their campaigns - Lily Cole, Kate Moss and Georgia Jagger have all put their faces to the name - and their latest choice certainly doesn't disappoint.

London’s Brit-pop princess Rita Ora has teamed up with Rimmel London to produce a showstopping range of polishes and lip colours that, given her usual outlandish and eclectic style, will not disappoint.

Based on the existing Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish, Rita has brought out 12 new shades in a mix of warm power pinks and tantalising teals alongside a cooler selection of pearly whites, ice blues and baby pinks - there’s a shade for every mood and occasion. All created with wide flat brushes, these polishes allow for easy application and have great opacity, making them the ultimate ‘one coat wonders’. We recommend you try the frosty, pastel shades first as they’re set to be a big part of spring’s new look.