Rock a seasonal manicure with a sprinkle of Snowflakes from Nails Inc

After previous sell-out success, Snowflakes by Nails Inc is back by for the festive season. The collection comes in the brand’s new luxury concave bottle and consists of two shades; Kensington Church Street, the original shimmer white, and Whitechapel, snowflake with added gold particles.

While some sparkling nail polishes can take a few coats until you achieve that desired amount of shimmer, Snowflakes delivers beautiful twinkling layers with minimal application – making it the perfect finishing touch to your party look, even when you’re pressed for time.

Its staying power is also impressive, meaning you can go from party to party without fear of your nails chipping easily.

Nails Inc Kensington Church Street Snowflake nail polish and Whitechapel Snowflake nail polish , £16 each, are available now.