Rock a seasonal manicure with a sprinkle of Snowflakes from Nails Inc

12 December 2014
gtg-nails-inc-snowflake-main

Add a touch of shimmer and complete your party look with one of these gorgeous and festive nail polishes from Nails Inc...

After previous sell-out success, Snowflakes by Nails Inc is back by for the festive season. The collection comes in the brand’s new luxury concave bottle and consists of two shades; Kensington Church Street, the original shimmer white, and Whitechapel, snowflake with added gold particles.

While some sparkling nail polishes can take a few coats until you achieve that desired amount of shimmer, Snowflakes delivers beautiful twinkling layers with minimal application – making it the perfect finishing touch to your party look, even when you’re pressed for time.

Its staying power is also impressive, meaning you can go from party to party without fear of your nails chipping easily.

Nails Inc  Kensington Church Street Snowflake nail polish  and  Whitechapel Snowflake nail polish , £16 each, are available now.


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell

The best ways to recover after intense exercise

The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave

3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Makeup

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Health

NAD+ supplements: are they the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Health

Eggs freezing: Jennifer Aniston says she wishes she'd done it. A doctor talks us through her own experience

Anna Hunter
Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Explore More