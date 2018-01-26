Introducing roller eyeliners: is the wheel the answer to flawless liquid liner?

There are over 4 million results if you Google ‘ how to apply liquid eyeliner ’, and as someone who has definitely typed that into a search bar in my time, who has watched all the tutorials on getting the perfect Adele-style wing (oh, to have her makeup artist) and tried almost every liquid eyeliner going, I can safely say that even though I draw on my lids daily I have not quite nailed it.

Every day is different, be it a shaky hand or a slightly dry felt tip, an untimely sneeze - thanks hayfever - or just a case of uneven wings. Nowadays for a quick, almost foolproof application I tend to favour silky-nibbed felt tips such as Eyeko’s Black Magic pen - but any true stationery addict (*waves*) knows that a pen that leaves a fluid, smooth line of ink can be hard to find, never mind in the eyeliner world, and that’s before you add unsteady hands to the mix. So what if the classic pen or pot-and-ink style of our eyeliners is what’s been holding us back from perfecting the art of a feline flick ?

Reinventing the wheel

Last year we saw the arrival of stamp eyeliners , which so long as you can get your angles right absolutely answers the problem of unshapely wings, as well as offering the chance to have fun with stars and shapes should you wish. But if even lining along the lid is a tricky feat, what’s smoother than a wheel?

So thought the brains behind the beauty brands, I assume, who have now introduced wheel-applicator liquid eyeliners - a real innovation in makeup packaging. But does it guarantee a smoother line or do we makeup workwomen need to stop blaming our tools?

It all started in 2017 when MAC released their limited edition RollerWheel Liquid Eyeliner, showcasing it at New York Fashion Week and impressing the beauty crowd, including our own designer last summer (read her MAC RollerWheel review here ). Other brands have now followed suit, with Guerlain, Nudestix and Revlon all creating liners on wheels.

On the outside, roller liners look like a typical pot-and-ink style product, only instead of the usual nib there is a tiny, thin plastic wheel that picks up the product. They’ve been described as looking like pizza cutters, though the idea of something slicing along the eyelid is not a pretty one - I prefer to think of them as mini versions of those trundle wheels we used at school to measure the field.

The idea is that you no longer need to draw your eyeliner on bit by bit - simply roll the inky wheel along your lash line et voila, a smooth, seamless line that even Adele would approve of.