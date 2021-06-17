MUA Caroline Barnes' favourite tinted moisturiser is No1 on Amazon right now

We may earn a commission if you buy anything featured on this page It goes on green, it turns caramel on your skin, it knocks back redness and right now it’s the number one beauty product sold on Amazon. If you haven't tried Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula then join the crush. Sales of the £29.99 SPF 50 tinted moisturiser, originally for rosacea sufferers wanting to tone down and soothe redness, doubled in January and February this year, when 40,000 tubes flew off the shelves. Online retailer Victoria Health couldn't keep it in stock and racked up a six-week waitlist (it's now back in stock). What's behind the cream that Amazon reviewers are calling ‘magical stuff’ and ‘witchcraft’? Lara Sinclair, Victoria Health's COO and rosacea sufferer herself puts the rise down to our use of face coverings. "Wearing a mask is making rosacea so much worse, not just in my personal experience but according to my dermatologist," she says. "The heat and moisture under the mask is a breeding ground for rosacea sufferers." According to the NHS, an estimated one in ten of us has the condition.

What does Rosalique do? The creation of German biomedical research scientist Dr Martin Schiele, Rosalique was launched in 2018 for people with hypersensitive, redness-prone skin. It's a pale green moisturiser that neutralises redness and has an adaptive tint that transforms it into a conventional skin-like tinted cream with surprisingly good coverage. Ingredients include anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory bisabolol derived from chamomile, wound-healing and soothing panthenol to reduce redness and moisturising shea butter and urea. The broad-spectrum SPF element is important too; UV rays are a trigger for redness. Its magic lies in the way it works immediately and over time. In studies it calmed and soothed irritated skin when used daily over four-to-eight weeks, helping to manage rosacea long-term. Can anyone use it? It's not just popular for treating one particular skin condition. It's a sheer and light base that makeup artist Caroline Barnes loves for quick everyday wear. "If I'm popping to the shops I'll just use this and that's it. You can see how quickly and easily it neutralises the red and allows me to wear less foundation," she told us, when she took our Get the Gloss in 7 makeup challenge . "It's very good for guys," she added. Our Editorial Director Victoria uses it as her summer BB cream too.