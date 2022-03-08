You'll never wear foundation again after trying Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's clean beauty range Rose Inc

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, has one of those faces we can't stop staring at. Her signature beauty look is a minimal off-duty English Rose with flushed cheeks and rosy lips – you'd never guess that she struggles with acne-prone skin. Minimalist, clean beauty is her vibe and for the past three years, she has been sharing her beauty advice on her website Roseinc.com . It was only a matter of time before her own beauty collection followed. Rose Inc , featuring Rosie's everyday essentials, is available now on SpaceNK. Don't roll your eyes at another celebrity beauty range. Rosie has been hands-on in the development and is working with big hitters in clean beauty. She has drafted in Caroline Hadfield as chief executive officer, who previously launched clean beauty brands Biossance and Pipette as CEO. They have joined forces with clean beauty makers Amyris, to helps the brand deliver sustainable, high-performing products. Now back in the UK after more than a decade living in LA, Rosie, 34, has spent the past two years developing the Rose Inc skincare and makeup range, which is vegan, cruelty-free clean with sustainability as a key pillar featuring eco packaging and where possible refillable. In the collection, you'll find makeup (blush, concealer, brow mascara, lip crayons) skincare (a toner and serum) as well as tools - brushes and reusable cotton pads. Who is it for? "It's for all those life moments," Rosie told Style magazine. "Parents buying their teenager their first makeup products or older women looking to update their 20-year-old makeup routines." It also helps Rosie manage her own blemish-prone complexion; you'll find detoxing pink clay in the Clarifying Skin Toner, £12, for example. What you won't find chez Rose Inc is a foundation, however. In developing the collection, Rosie explains that she's switched to buffing in concealer only where it's needed. Her Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, £23 is designed not to crease in your lines and has allowed her to "cut foundation from my daily makeup routine," she says."Once I buff it into my skin with a brush, my complexion looks brighter and smoother, but completely bare."

Both makeup and skincare are rich in five core ingredients, all of which are sure-fire winners when it comes to glow and keeping Rosie's acne-prone skin calm. There's oil-of-the-moment plant-based squalane sustainably sourced from sugar cane, nourishing vitamin E, detoxing pink clay powder, hydrating hyaluronic acid and sea fennel extract for smoothing out lines. Here's your rundown of the Rose Inc collection: Rose Inc Skin Resolution Clarifying Toner, £24.50

For a reasonable price, this includes a powerhouse cocktail of ingredients, including pink clay powder and exfoliating salicylic, mandelic, lactic, glycolic, tartaric and pyruvic acids, teaming up to brighten your skin and deep-clean your pores. "I’ve found that the most effective purifying toners often leave my skin feeling tight and dry," says Rosie. "This game-changing formula actually hydrates my skin, so it feels fresh, clean and incredibly soft. “Toner is an essential part of my skincare routine," she continues. "I wanted to create one that utilises powerful alpha hydroxy acids for my acne-prone skin but is gentle enough to use every day.” Rosie Inc Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum, £53

The most expensive item in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty collection, this fuses squalane with vitamin C, sea fennel extract and sodium hyaluronate (the form of hyaluronic acid found naturally in your skin). Of this launch, Rosie says: "The vision with this was a product that preps the skin for makeup — not quite a primer, not exactly a serum or moisturiser. It transforms my skin into that plump, smooth and dewy canvas, without any breakouts.” Rose Inc makeup Blush Divine Radiant Lip and Cheek Colour, £14

To create Rosie's signature flushed cheek look, this is the star buy that combines pigment with nourishing oils of squalane, vitamin E and ceramides. Available in six shades from barely there pink Heliotrope to popping fuchsia Azalea, it's a hydrating cream formula that brightens and blurs the skin. The pan can be refilled when you inevitably run out from using it so much. It's longwear and buildable, depending on how bold you want your makeup. “I love this formula’s incredible colour payoff and visible radiance," Rosie says. Lip Sculpt Enriched Amplifying Colour, £19.50

Smooth, plump and condition your lips with this easy to use crayon. It gives a matte colour with nourishing balm benefits thanks to hyaluronic acid, ceramides and hempseed oil. It comes in six non-drying rosy shades and applies like a balm, no mirror required. Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer, £23

Brighten and blur your skin with this liquid concealer, available in 20 shades. It has skincare ingredients, like the whole collection, including squalane and vitamin E and is buildable, creamy and crease-resistant; just what you imagine a model on the catwalks or photoshoots would want. Rosie suggests wearing this in place of foundation, saying she's cut foundation from her daily routine since creating this. "Once I buff it into my skin with a brush, my complexion looks brighter and smoother, but completely bare. There’s no trace of makeup — just smooth, radiant skin," she says. Brow Renew Shaping Gel in Clear, £9 and Tinted, £19.50

This is a conditioning pomade to volumise and groom lashes with squalane and vitamin E, plus pea sprouts which are known to help hair grow stronger. "Use this formula to groom brows even when you don’t feel like wearing any other makeup," says Rosie. "Just a few strokes make a huge difference in framing your face.” The tinted formula comes in four shades and helps to fill brows in for a bolder, face framing look. Brush One, £19.50

Use this to buff in the Softlight concealer. Sweeping motions will help create a seamless look. Brush Two, £22

This vegan angled brush diffuses blusher for a natural look. “I love this brush because the angled head is the perfect shape for diffusing colour alongthe apples of the cheeks and cheekbones. You don’t have to be a makeup artist to see soft, gorgeous colour," Rosie says. Reusable Cosmetic Rounds, £14.50 for 10