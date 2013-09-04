Sainsbury's launches Boutique, budget make-up from the professionals

As beauty addicts we're on the lookout for new products everywhere we go, but starting from today everyone can get their fix when doing the weekly shop.

Brightening up shopping trolleys around the UK, Sainsbury's has launched Boutique, a new make-up collection that merges fashion-forward colours, expert formulations and purse-friendly prices.

Created in partnership with make-up artists Jo Saville and Sophia Price, the colourful range promises high pigmentation - usually associated with higher end products - long lasting results and a sense of fun, all at an impressive £4-£7 price point.

Sophia Price said of the new range, ““As make-up artists, we are used to high end quality, pigment level, durability, wearability and technology that is seen in the professional brands. It was important that these qualities were found throughout the Boutique range, therefore two years have been spent developing and redeveloping the products until this was created."

Price continues, "Throughout our continuous market research, we found that many high street brands have one or a few successful products but the quality was not seen throughout the other colours or whole range. When developing Boutique we wanted to ensure each and every product and colour was as successful as possible."

Over 50 beauty industry professionals were involved in blind-testing the products, and on first look we have to say we agree with the 90% who said they'd recommend the brand. The predominantly black and transparent packaging is sleek while the shades bring catwalk style into the hands of the masses, from deep grape-coloured lip glosses to navy nail polishes.

As Jo Saville explains, "Along with a beautiful pallete base across the collection, trend led colour will be added as limited edition products. It is important that the range feels fresh and up to date with splashes of seasonal trends.”

We've never been so keen to go on a milk run…

The Boutique range launches in Sainsbury’s nationwide today.